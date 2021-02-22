Insights On The Sports Nutrition Global Market To 2025 - Increase In Demand For Fitness & Health Clubs Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Nutrition Market (By Product, Distribution Channel & End-Users): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports nutrition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025, and is expected to be valued at US$51.01 billion in 2025. The growth in the global sports nutrition market has been driven by various factors like rise in global youth population, increasing prevalence of obesity and growing demand for health & fitness clubs. The market in predicted to face certain trends and developments that would further support the growth, these include higher demand for plant-based protein products and growing trend of clean label products. The complex nature of sports nutrition market would act as a challenge for the market. The global sports nutrition market by product can be segmented as follows: supplements, food and drinks. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by supplements segment, followed by food. The global sports nutrition market on the basis of distribution channel can be segmented into the following two segments: bricks & mortar and e-commerce segment. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by bricks & mortar segment. The global market by end-users can be segmented as follows: athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users and lifestyle users. The highest share of the market in 2020 was procured by athletes segment, followed by bodybuilders. The global sports nutrition market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific and Latin America. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by North America, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa segment. Some factors that supported growth in the North America sports nutrition market are increasing working women population, surge in sedentary lifestyles and growing consumption of fast food. Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sports nutrition market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America ; Europe , Middle East & Africa ; Asia Pacific and Latin America along with the US) have been analyzed.

; , & ; and along with the US) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (the Coca-Cola Company, Abbott, PepsiCo, Hormel Foods Corporation, Yakult Honsha and Glanbia) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction - Sports Nutrition 1.2 Factors Influencing Nutritional Requirements1.3 Types of Supplements1.4 Importance of Sports Nutrition1.5 Misconceptions Surrounding Sports Nutrition1.6 Sports Nutrition for Several Health Conditions1.7 Crucial Sports Nutrients 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact on Global Economy2.2 Rising E-Commerce Positively Impact the Market2.3 Growing Trend of Home Fitness2.3.1 Growth in the Number of Health & Fitness App Downloads2.3.2 Upsurge in the Number of Daily Active Users2.4 Closure of Gyms 3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product3.3.1 Global Sports Supplements Nutrition Market by Value 3.3.2 Global Sports Supplements Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Sports Food Nutrition Market by Value3.3.4 Global Sports Food Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Sports Drinks Nutrition Market by Value3.3.6 Global Sports Drinks Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel3.4.1 Global Bricks & Mortar Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.4.2 Global Bricks & Mortar Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global E-Commerce Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.4.4 Global E-Commerce Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Sports Nutrition Market by End Users3.5.1 Global Athletes Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.5.2 Global Athletes Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.5.3 Global Bodybuilders Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.5.4 Global Bodybuilders Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.5.5 Global Recreational Users Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.5.6 Global Recreational Users Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.5.7 Global Lifestyle Users Sports Nutrition Market by Value3.5.8 Global Lifestyle Users Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value3.6 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region 4. Regional Market4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Sports Nutrition Market by Value4.1.2 North America Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value 4.1.3 The US Sports Nutrition Market by Value4.1.4 The US Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value4.1.5 The US Sports Nutrition Market by Product4.1.6 The US Sports Supplements Nutrition Market by Value4.1.7 The US Sports Supplements Nutrition Market Forecast by Value4.1.8 The US Sports Food Nutrition Market by Value4.1.9 The US Sports Food Nutrition Market Forecast by Value 4.1.10 The US Sports Drinks Nutrition Market by Value 4.1.11 The US Sports Drinks Nutrition Market Forecast by Value4.2 EMEA4.2.1 EMEA Sports Nutrition Market by Value4.2.2 EMEA Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value4.3 Asia Pacific4.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market by Value4.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value4.4 Latin America4.4.1 Latin America Sports Nutrition Market by Value4.4.2 Latin America Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Youth Population5.1.2 Escalating Prevalence of Obesity5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases5.1.4 Increase in Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs 5.1.5 Upsurge in Fast Food Consumption5.1.6 Increasing Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Surging Demand for Plant-based Protein Products5.2.2 Rising Interest in Sports5.2.3 Rapid Urbanization5.2.4 Upsurge in Demand for Clean Label 5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Complex Nature of Sports Nutrition 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players 6.1.3 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison- Key Players 6.1.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share - Key Players6.2 The US Market6.2.1 The US Sports Nutrition Powders Market Share by Company 7. Company Profiles7.1 Glanbia7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategies 7.2 PepsiCo7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview 7.2.3 Business Strategies 7.3 The Coca-Cola Company7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview 7.3.3 Business Strategies 7.4 Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview 7.4.3 Business Strategies 7.5 Hormel Foods Corporation7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview 7.5.3 Business Strategies 7.6 Abbott7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview 7.6.3 Business Strategies For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n3ep2

