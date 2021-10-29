Insights On The Spinnaker Pole Global Market To 2030 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinnaker Pole Market by Material, Boat Length, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spinnaker pole market size was valued at $450.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,254.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. On spinnakers, a spinnaker pole is utilized. It is simply spar, which is most often used in both yachts and dinghies. The management and support of various headsails, particularly the spinnaker, is an essential role of the spinnaker pole. Spinnaker poles are small and light, and they're also known as whisker poles.The spinnaker pole market is witnessing growth due to rapid rise in tourism sector, water sports and purchasing of customized boat for personal enjoyment. However, spinnaker poles are one of those products that aren't mass-produced in big quantities. Spinnaker poles are a customized product, and businesses produce them to the specifications of their customers. As a result, customization increases the price of the spinnaker pole. This might be a major stumbling block to the spinnaker pole market's expansion.Many firms in the spinnaker pole industry are working on new products and bringing them to the market. These new goods are more technologically sophisticated than their prior product line. These new goods work more efficiently and effectively, and they are extensively employed in the business. For instance, in December 2020, Selden Mast AB launched carbon mast spinnaker for the concept of cruising. This carbon fiber furling spinnaker is designed for a furling mainsail with big headboard and full roach. Hence, these new products also enhance the performance of cruising boats and are widely utilized in the industry.The market is classified on the basis of material, boat length, distribution channel, application and region. By material, the market is divided into aluminum and carbon. By boat length, the market is classified into small boat, midrange boat and big boat. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. By application, the market is divided into professional sports and cruising.Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key market players profiled in the spinnaker pole market report include AG+Spars, Allen Brother LTD, Axxon Composites, Competition Composites, Inc., CST composites, Hoel Composites, Offshore Spars Co., Selden Mast AB, Sparcraft, Z Spars UK. Key Benefits

