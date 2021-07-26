Insights On The Solid-State Cooling Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Crystal, Ferrotec Holdings And Micropelt Among Others

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid-State Cooling Market Research Report by Product, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solid-State Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 536.31 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 597.97 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.83% to reach USD 1,049.27 Million by 2026. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Solid-State Cooling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Cooling Systems and Refrigeration System. The Cooling Systems was further studied across Air Conditioners and Chillers. The Refrigeration System was further studied across Freezers and Refrigerators.

Based on Type, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Multi Stage , Single Stage, and Thermocycler.

, Single Stage, and Thermocycler. Based on End User, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, Research, and Semiconductor and Electronics. The Semiconductor and Electronics was further studied across Laser Diode Cooling, Microprocessor Cooling, and Semiconductor Wafer Probes.

Based on Geography, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Solid-State Cooling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market, including Crystal Ltd., EVERREDtronics Ltd, Ferrotec Holdings, HI-Z Technology Inc, HUI Mao Cooling Equipment Co Ltd, II-VI Marlow, KELK Ltd., Kryotherm Company, Laird Thermal Systems, Micropelt, RMT Ltd, TE Technology Inc, TEC Microsystems, Thermion Company, and Thermonamic Electronics Corp Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Solid-State Cooling Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Solid-State Cooling Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing awareness of green energy and focus on curbing greenhouse gas emissions5.1.1.2. Simultaneous heating and cooling properties of solid-state cooling systems5.1.1.3. Growing demand for precise temperature control and below ambient cooling5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of solid-state cooling systems than conventional cooling and refrigeration systems5.1.2.2. Low energy conversion efficiency rate of single-stage solid-state cooling modules5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing use of solid-state cooling systems in various applications5.1.3.2. Growing awareness by various governments5.1.3.3. Growing internet of things consequently increases demand for more data storage, resulting in more cooling needs5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Unmet customer needs by standard solution5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Solid-State Cooling Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Cooling Systems6.2.1. Air Conditioners6.2.2. Chillers6.3. Refrigeration System6.3.1. Freezers6.3.2. Refrigerators 7. Solid-State Cooling Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Multi Stage7.3. Single Stage7.4. Thermocycler 8. Solid-State Cooling Market, by End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Aerospace8.3. Automotive8.4. Consumer8.5. Healthcare8.6. Industrial8.7. Research8.8. Semiconductor and Electronics8.8.1. Laser Diode Cooling8.8.2. Microprocessor Cooling8.8.3. Semiconductor Wafer Probes 9. Americas Solid-State Cooling Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Solid-State Cooling Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Solid-State Cooling Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Crystal Ltd.13.2. EVERREDtronics Ltd13.3. Ferrotec Holdings13.4. HI-Z Technology Inc13.5. HUI Mao Cooling Equipment Co Ltd13.6. II-VI Marlow13.7. KELK Ltd.13.8. Kryotherm Company13.9. Laird Thermal Systems13.10. Micropelt13.11. RMT Ltd13.12. TE Technology Inc13.13. TEC Microsystems13.14. Thermion Company13.15. Thermonamic Electronics Corp Ltd 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adph1u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-solid-state-cooling-global-market-to-2026---featuring-crystal-ferrotec-holdings-and-micropelt-among-others-301340895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets