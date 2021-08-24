Insights On The Solar Panel Recycling Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Silrec, Envaris And First Solar Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global solar panel recycling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global solar panel recycling market to grow with a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on solar panel recycling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on solar panel recycling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global solar panel recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global solar panel recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising environmental concerns

Government policies for the safe disposal of solar panels

2) Restraints

A lack of general awareness and interest in the developing nations of the Asia-Pacific region

3) Opportunities

The aging older installations

Segment Covered

The global solar panel recycling market is segmented on the basis of type, process, and shelf life.

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type

Thin Film

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process

Mechanical

Laser

Thermal

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life

Normal Loss

Early Loss

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the solar panel recycling market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the solar panel recycling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global solar panel recycling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary 3. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Solar Panel Recycling Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Process3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Shelf Life3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Solar Panel Recycling Market 4. Solar Panel Recycling Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type5.1. Thin Film5.2. Monocrystalline5.3. Polycrystalline 6. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process6.1. Mechanical6.2. Laser6.3. Thermal 7. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life7.1. Normal Loss7.2. Early Loss 8. Global Solar Panel Recycling Market by Region 2021-20278.1. North America8.1.1. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type8.1.2. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process8.1.3. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life8.1.4. North America Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type8.2.2. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process8.2.3. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life8.2.4. Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type8.4.2. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Process8.4.3. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Shelf Life8.4.4. RoW Solar Panel Recycling Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Solar Panel Recycling Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Silrec Corporation9.2.2. Envaris9.2.3. Silcontel9.2.4. Rinovasol9.2.5. First Solar Inc.9.2.6. Reiling Group9.2.7. Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.9.2.8. ECS Refining LLC9.2.9. Canadian Solar, Inc. 9.2.10. Reclaim PV Recycling

