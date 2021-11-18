Insights On The Solar Freezer Global Market To 2030 - Awareness About The Prospects Of Solar Freezer Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Freezer Market by Type, Capacity and End Use, Household, Infrastructure, Commercial and Other End Uses: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar freezer market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Solar freezers can play a transformative role in improving people's health and socio-economic statuses. Rapid urbanization in developing region and increase in environmental concerns are the key factors driving the demand for solar freezers. Solar freezers are now used in several end-use applications such as households, dairy, research-labs, medicals, and more. It is a freezer that transfers solar energy into thermal energy for providing low temperature. The basic components present in solar freezer include solar array, panel support structure, battery (optional), and freezer. Solar-battery based and solar-direct drive solar freezers are the most common types used in different end-use applications.Rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector due to COVID-19 pandemic and increased use of solar freezer have created abundant demand for solar freezers across the globe. Rapidly increasing demand for vaccine due to coronavirus pandemic is another factor that is currently driving the global solar freezer market. Additionally, the recreation sector has a huge demand for solar freezer market, as the consumers take their family and friends to various famous places to hangout in RVs and tents, which requires solar freezer or portable solar refrigerator to preserve the food & beverages for various occasions. European & American regions have great demand for solar freezer in the recreational sector.The initial investment cost of this market is huge as most of the patents or components regarding the production of solar freezer are available only in the hands of the big companies. In order to make new products a huge investment must be put into research and development. It also faces a challenge of making the solar freezer affordable at a low price by innovating various technologies. This factor is likely to hamper the sales of solar freeze. The global solar freezer market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and region. On the basis of type, the global solar freezer market is segmented into solar-battery based and solar-direct drive. On the basis of capacity, it is divided into less than 250 ltrs, 250-500 ltrs, and more than 500 ltrs. The end uses segment includes medical (hospitals, pharmacies & vaccines, blood banks and others), household, infrastructure, commercial, and other end uses.Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe. The major companies profiled in this report include CONNEXA ENERGY, EcoSolarCool, SunDanzer, Unique Off-Grid Appliances, B Medical Systems, DOMETIC, Dulas, Engel Coolers, KYOCERA, Sure Chill Steca Elektronik, and Vestfrost Solutions Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increasing demand among the healthcare facilities sectors in off-grid areas3.4.1.2. Need for the solar refrigeration in Military & Recreation sector3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High Initial Investment costs and ease of conventional refrigeration systems3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Awareness about the prospects of solar freezer will open up opportunities for the market3.5. Pricing analysis3.6. Value chain analysis3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global solar freezer market3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global solar freezer market CHAPTER 4: SOLAR FREEZER MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Solar-Battery Based4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country4.3. Solar-Direct Drive4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country CHAPTER 5: SOLAR FREEZER MARKET, BY CAPACITY5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Less than 250 ltrs5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country5.3. 250-500 ltrs5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country5.4. More than 500 ltrs5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country CHAPTER 6: SOLAR FREEZER MARKET, BY END USE6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Medical6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2.1. Medical, by end use6.2.2.1.1. Hospitals6.2.2.1.2. Pharmacies & Vaccines6.2.2.1.3. Blood Banks6.2.2.1.4. Others6.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by medical end use6.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country6.3. Household6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country6.4. Infrastructure6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country6.5. Commercial6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country6.6. Others6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL SOLAR FREEZER MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market player positioning, 20208.2. Top winning strategies8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company8.3. Product mapping of top 10 player8.4. Competitive dashboard8.5. Competitive heatmap8.6. Key developments8.6.1. Business Expansions8.6.2. Other developments CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. B Medical Systems9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company Snapshot9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. Connexa Energy9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company Snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.3. Dometic9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company Snapshot9.3.4. Operating Business Segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business Performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. DULAS9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company Snapshot9.4.4. Operating Business Segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. ECOSOLARCOOL9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company Snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Kyocera9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company Snapshot9.6.4. Operating Business Segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D Expenditure9.6.7. Business Performance9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. SUNDANZER9.7.1. Key executives9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Operating Business Segments9.7.4. Product portfolio9.8. SURECHILL9.8.1. Key executives9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product portfolio9.9. STECH ELEKTRONIK9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company Snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. UNIQUE APPLIANCES9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executives9.10.3. Company Snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolio9.11. VESTFROST SOLUTIONS9.11.1. Company overview9.11.2. Key executives9.11.3. Company Snapshot9.11.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/equrh3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-solar-freezer-global-market-to-2030---awareness-about-the-prospects-of-solar-freezer-presents-opportunities-301428249.html

SOURCE Research and Markets