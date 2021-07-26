Insights On The Smart Wearable Devices Global Market To 2030 - Trend Forecast And Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Wearable Devices Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Smartwatch, HMD, Health & Fitness Trackers, Hearables), Connectivity, Industry Vertical, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smart wearable devices market will reach $137.15 billion by 2030, growing by 14.7% annually over 2020-2030 with a CAGR of 18.6% for unit shipment, owing to the growing consumer preference for connected devices and smart wearables, technological growth of the consumer electronics industry, the rise in remote work, and increased interest in health monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic.Highlighted with 83 tables and 91 figures, this 169-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart wearable devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart wearable devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, Distribution Channel, and Region. Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smartwatches

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart Glasses

AR HMDs

VR HMDs

Other HMDs

Smart Jewelry

Health & Fitness Trackers

Wristband

Other Trackers

Smart Clothing

Smart Earwear/Hearables

Smart Patches

Smart Implantables

Other Smart Wearables

Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cellular Network

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth Technology

Wi-Fi Network

Other Connectivity Types

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise & Industrial

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Hypermarket

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Netherlands , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , Israel )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Connectivity, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type3.1 Market Overview by Product Type3.2 Smartwatches3.3 Head-Mounted Displays3.3.1 Smart Glasses3.3.2 AR HMDs3.3.3 VR HMDs3.3.4 Other HMDs3.4 Smart Jewelry3.5 Health & Fitness Trackers3.5.1 Wristband3.5.2 Other Trackers3.6 Smart Clothing3.7 Smart Earwear/Hearables3.8 Smart Patches3.9 Smart Implantables3.10 Other Smart Wearables 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity4.1 Market Overview by Connectivity4.2 Cellular Network4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)4.4 Bluetooth Technology4.5 Wi-Fi Network4.6 Other Connectivity Types 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical5.2 Consumer Electronics5.3 Healthcare5.4 Enterprise & Industrial5.5 Media & Entertainment5.6 Other Industry Verticals 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel6.2 Online Stores6.3 Specialty Stores6.4 Department Stores6.5 Hypermarket6.6 Other Distribution Channels 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-20307.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country7.2.1 Overview of North America Market7.2.2 U.S.7.2.3 Canada7.2.4 Mexico7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country7.3.1 Overview of European Market7.3.2 Germany7.3.3 U.K.7.3.4 France7.3.5 Spain7.3.6 Netherlands7.3.7 Russia7.3.8 Rest of European Market7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market7.4.2 Japan7.4.3 China7.4.4 Australia7.4.5 India7.4.6 South Korea7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country7.5.1 Argentina7.5.2 Brazil7.5.3 Chile7.5.4 Rest of South America Market7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country7.6.1 UAE7.6.2 Saudi Arabia7.6.3 Israel7.6.4 Other National Markets 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview of Key Vendors8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A8.3 Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u57f1v

