Insights On The Smart Shelves Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Avery Dennison, AWM Smart Shelf And Intel Among Others

The Global Smart Shelves Market size was estimated at USD 3,743.90 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,626.23 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.03% reaching USD 15,007.69 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Shelves Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Shelves Market, including Avery Dennison Corporation, AWM Smart Shelf, Caper, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated., Dreamztech Solutions Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Focal Systems Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Mago S.A., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., PCCW Solutions Limited, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sennco Solutions, Inc., SES-imagotag, Shenzhen Minew Technologies Co., Ltd., Software AG, SOLUM CO., LTD, Trax, TrigoVision Ltd., troniTAG GmbH, and Zippin. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Shelves Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Shelves Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Shelves Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Shelves Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Shelves Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Shelves Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Shelves Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing Demand for Real-Time Stock Information and Inventory Management in Retail Sector5.2.2. Importance of Gaining Intelligence about Customer Behaviour for Future Marketing and Sales Strategies5.2.3. Temperature Control Using IoT for Managing the Product Shelf Life Especially in Food and Beverage Industry 5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Increasing Dependency on IoT, Sensors, and Cloud Analytics5.3.2. RFID Tracking Capabilities Hampering Customer Privacy and Transparency unless the Tag gets Removed5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Advancements in Wireless Smart Shelf Technology Reducing the Costly Power Facilities in Stores5.4.2. Advancements in New in-store Technologies such as AR/VR, ESLs, and In-Store Assistance, among others 5.5. Challenges5.5.1. High Shelf Cost Including Specialized Hardware for Updating Pricing of Items at Regular Intervals 6. Smart Shelves Market, by Component6.1. Introduction6.2. Hardware6.3. Professional Services6.4. Software and Solutions 7. Smart Shelves Market, by Organization Size7.1. Introduction7.2. Large Enterprises7.3. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) 8. Smart Shelves Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Content Management8.3. Inventory Management8.4. Planogram Management8.5. Pricing Management 9. Americas Smart Shelves Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Smart Shelves Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Shelves Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Avery Dennison Corporation13.2. AWM Smart Shelf13.3. Caper13.4. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.13.5. Dreamztech Solutions Inc.13.6. E Ink Holdings Inc.13.7. Focal Systems Inc.13.8. Happiest Minds Technologies Limited13.9. Honeywell International Inc.13.10. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.13.11. Intel Corporation13.12. Mago S.A.13.13. NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.13.14. NXP Semiconductors N.V.13.15. PCCW Solutions Limited13.16. Pricer AB13.17. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.13.18. Sennco Solutions, Inc.13.19. SES-imagotag13.20. Shenzhen Minew Technologies Co., Ltd.13.21. Software AG13.22. SOLUM CO., LTD13.23. Trax13.24. TrigoVision Ltd.13.25. troniTAG GmbH13.26. Zippin 14. Appendix

