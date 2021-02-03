Insights On The Sheet Metal Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Autoline Industries, Deepesh Pressing & Dhananjay Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sheet Metal - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Sheet Metal Market to Reach $86 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sheet Metal estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGRThe Sheet Metal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR. Machinery Segment to Record 3.1% CAGRIn the global Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sheet Metal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

