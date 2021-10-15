Insights On The Sexual Wellness Global Market To 2026 - Evolving Gender-neutral Tone Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sexual wellness market is expected to reach USD 45.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.83%.

The continuing creation of the new sexual culture, devoid of the stigma attached to the concept of sex, is witnessing exploration of sexual fantasies, driving the changes in attitudes, and linking sexual wellness to lifestyle. The use of sexual protection measures or contraceptives gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, preventing the spread of diseases and potentially limiting birth rates. Innovation in product development and distribution channels, enabling better adoption of condoms among the youth population. As governments worldwide are fighting for unsafe sex practices, the need for accessible and reversible contraceptives such as condoms fuels the global market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period:

Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace

Increasing Usage of Dating Applications in APAC

Growth Spurred by Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, And Expo

Rise in Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution

Snippets

Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market. However, the female condom segment will witness a significant CAGR of over 25%.

With the huge development in infrastructure and R&D support, international vendors are rapidly expanding their footprint in the sexual wellness industry.

North America has a well-structured and developed sexual wellness system. The sexual wellness industry in North America is expected to reach USD 10.50 billion by 2026.

has a well-structured and developed sexual wellness system. The sexual wellness industry in is expected to reach by 2026. In 2020, the sex toys segment led the market with a market share of 57.71%. Sex toys are witnessing a huge demand from countries such as the US, China , and Japan .

, and . L Brands, formerly known as Limited Brands designs and distributes beauty products, personal care products, apparel, and accessories.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Geography Analysis

The sexual wellness industry in North America is witnessing high traction due to the growth in the spending power of end-users, especially millennials. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America is the robust institutional sales by government and federal agencies, NGOs, and charitable organizations. The market for sex toys enjoys a majority of share of 48.78% in the sexual wellness products in the region, followed by condoms (33.25%). North America is expected to follow a leadership strategy. Players are expected to establish more enhanced facilities in this region and maintain offshore facilities for profit enhancement and customer base expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The aggressive competitive scenario in the global sexual wellness industry is currently intensifying. The sexual wellness market is moderately fragmented, with many global players providing sexual lubricants with high functionalities and designs. Players have to develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The female condom market is more concentrated in developing and marginalized regions such as Africa and Central Asia. Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company, Cupid Ltd., HLL, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Company, Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co. are some of the major vendors in the female condom industry.

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the sexual wellness market?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the sexual wellness market share?3. Who are the key players in the sexual wellness industry?4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the sexual wellness industry?5. What are the latest opportunities in the global sexual wellness market?6. Which region has the highest growth rate in the sexual wellness market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Key Insights7.3 Promotional Strategies7.4 Branding Strategies7.5 Pricing Analysis7.6 Impact Of Covid-197.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Condom Manufacturing 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Growing Penetration Of Digital Marketplaces8.2 Rising Usage Of Dating Applications In Apac8.3 Rising Shift Towards Female Customers8.4 Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows & Expos Spurring Growth8.5 Innovation In Condom Designs 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness9.2 Growing Prevalence Of Sti9.3 Rising Acceptance Of Sexual Wellness Products Among Women9.4 Government Initiatives For Free Condom Distribution9.5 Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone 10 Market Restraints10.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability Of Female Condoms10.2 Rise In Product Counterfeiting10.3 Easy Availability Of Condom Substitutes10.4 Psychological Barrier Among Consumers10.5 Lack Of Investor Confidence In Potential Startups 11 Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Condom Market11.3 Sexual Lubricants Market 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Global Sexual Wellness Market By Product12.4 Global Sexual Wellness Market By Gender12.5 Global Sex Toys Market12.6 Global Condoms Market By Gender12.7 Global Condoms Market By Type12.8 Global Condoms Market By End-User12.9 Global Sexual Lubricant Market12.10 Five Forces Analysis 13 Product13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Sex Toys: Market Size & Forecast13.4 Condoms: Market Size & Forecast13.5 Condoms Market Overview By Gender13.6 Condoms Market Overview By Type13.7 Condom Market Overview By End-Users13.8 Exotic Lingerie: Market Size & Forecast13.9 Sexual Lubricants: Market Size & Forecast13.1 Other Sexual Wellness Products: Market Size & Forecast 14 Gender14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Male14.4 Female 15 Distribution Channel15.1 Market Overview 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview 17 APAC17.1 Market Overview17.2 Pest Analysis17.3 Impact Of Covid-1917.4 Market Size & Forecast17.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product17.6 Sex Toys Market In APAC17.7 Condoms Market In APAC By Gender17.8 Condoms Market In APAC By Type17.9 Condoms Market In APAC By End-User17.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In APAC17.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender17.12 Key Countries17.13 China17.14 Japan17.15 India17.16 Australia17.17 South Korea17.18 Indonesia17.19 Malaysia17.20 Singapore17.21 New Zealand17.22 Thailand17.23 Philippines17.24 Vietnam17.25 Sri Lanka 18 Europe18.1 Market Overview18.2 Pest Analysis18.3 Impact Of Covid-1918.4 Market Size & Forecast18.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product18.6 Sex Toys Market In Europe18.7 Condoms Market In Europe By Gender18.8 Condoms Market In Europe By Type18.9 Condoms Market In Europe By End-User18.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In Europe18.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender18.12 Key Countries18.13 UK18.14 Germany18.15 France18.16 Spain18.17 Italy18.18 Netherlands18.19 Poland18.20 Sweden18.21 Denmark18.22 Norway 19 North America19.1 Market Overview19.2 Pest Analysis19.3 Impact Of Covid-1919.4 Market Size & Forecast19.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product19.6 Sex Toys Market In North America19.7 Condoms Market In North America By Gender19.8 Condoms Market In North America By Type19.9 Condoms Market In North America By End-User19.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In North America19.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender19.12 Key Countries19.13 US19.14 Canada 20 Middle East & Africa20.1 Market Overview20.2 Pest Analysis20.3 Impact Of Covid-1920.4 Market Size & Forecast20.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product20.6 Sex Toys Market In MEA20.7 Condoms Market In MEA By Gender20.8 Condoms Market In MEA By Type20.9 Condoms Market In MEA By End-User20.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In MEA20.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender20.12 Key Countries20.13 UAE20.14 Kenya20.15 Saudi Arabia20.16 South Africa20.17 Algeria20.18 Nigeria20.19 Ethiopia 21 Latin America21.1 Market Overview21.2 Pest Analysis21.3 Market Size & Forecast21.4 Sexual Wellness Market By Product21.5 Sex Toys Market In Latin America21.6 Condoms Market In Latin America By Gender21.7 Condoms Market In Latin America By Type21.8 Condoms Market In Latin America By End-User21.9 Sexual Lubricants Market In Latin America21.10 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender21.11 Key Countries21.12 Brazil21.13 Argentina21.14 Mexico21.15 Peru21.16 Chile21.17 Colombia 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview22.2 Market Structure & Mapping Of Competition22.3 Recent Market Developments & Initiatives 23 Market Share Insights For Condoms23.1 Male Condoms23.2 Female Condoms23.3 APAC23.4 North America23.5 Middle East & Africa23.6 Europe23.7 Latin America 24 Key Company Profiles24.1 Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd.)24.2 Church & Dwight24.3 Diamond Products24.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group24.5 Okamoto Industries24.6 Karex Berhad24.7 Doc Johnson 25 Other Prominent Vendors25.1 Bally25.2 Beate Uhse25.3 Beijing Aimer25.4 Bijoux Indiscrets25.5 Billy Boy (Mapa Gmbh)25.6 Biofilm25.7 Bms Factory25.8 Bodywise 25.9 B. Cumming25.10 Caution Wear25.11 Calexotics25.12 Calvin Klein (PVH Corp)25.13 Convex Latex25.14 Cosmo Lady25.15 Cupid Limited25.16 Dongkuk Techco25.17 Double One25.18 EAU Zone Oils & Fragrances25.19 European Lingerie Group Ab (ELG)25.20 Embry25.21 Empowered Products25.22 Fuji Latex25.23 Good Clean Love25.24 Guy & O'neill25.25 Hathor Professional Skincare25.26 HBM Group25.27 HLL Lifecare25.28 Id Lubricants25.29 Innova Quality25.30 Innovus Pharma25.31 IXU25.32 L Brands (Lvmh)25.33 La Maison Lejaby25.34 La Perla25.35 Lelo25.36 Live Well Brands25.37 Lovehoney Group25.38 Mankind Pharma25.39 Mayor Laboratories25.40 Md Science Lab25.41 Mtlc Latex25.42 Nulatex25.43 Orient Industry25.44 PHE25.45 Pjur Group25.46 Ritex25.47 Sagami Rubber Industries25.48 Sensuous Beauty25.49 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.25.50 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path25.51 Silk Parasol25.52 Sliquid25.53 Staysafe Condoms (By Advacare Pharma)25.54 Strata Various Product Design25.55 Suki (Ohmibod)25.56 Tenga25.57 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry25.58 The Yes Company25.59 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech25.60 Topco Sales25.61 Trigg Laboratories25.62 Triumph25.63 Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company25.64 XR Brands25.65 Kaamastra

26 Report Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33uwln

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-sexual-wellness-global-market-to-2026---evolving-gender-neutral-tone-is-driving-growth-301401289.html

SOURCE Research and Markets