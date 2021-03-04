Insights On The Security Control Rooms Global Market To 2027 - Featuring ABB, Barco And Black Box Among Others

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Control Rooms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Security Control Rooms Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Security Control Rooms estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Industrial Safety, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Safety segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGRThe Security Control Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Corporate Safety Segment to Record 3.6% CAGRIn the global Corporate Safety segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Security Control Room Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

