Insights On The Satellite Ground Station Equipment Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Gilat Satellite Networks, Novelsat And ViaSat Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 -- The "Satellite Ground Station Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Ground Station Equipment estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGRThe Satellite Ground Station Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Novelsat

ViaSat, Inc.

VT iDirect, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

