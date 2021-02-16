Insights On The Safety Instrumented Systems Global Market To 2027 - Featuring ABB Group, Emerson Electric And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Instrumented Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Safety Instrumented Systems Market to Reach US$6.3 Billion by the Year 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safety Instrumented Systems estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Emergency Shutdown System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Safety Instrumented Systems market. The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027The Safety Instrumented Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$957.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027. High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020In the global High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$520.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$894.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$917.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10% CAGR through the analysis period. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Safety Instrumented Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

