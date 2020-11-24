Insights On The Robotic Process Automation Global Market To 2030 - Industry Analysis And Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report: By Process, Operation, Offering, Organization, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The growing requirement for virtual workforce is significantly pushing up the demand for robotic process automation solutions around the world. These solutions allow businesses to set up a virtual workforce, that can work on mundane and routine tasks with extremely high efficiency. This eliminates the requirement for human intervention, which in turn, reduces the operational cost by 50%. Moreover, these solutions offer scalability, on account of their ability to work around the clock.

Unlike humans, robotic process automation systems don't require leaves and can work continuously, which leads to higher business productivity and lower cost of production and allows businesses to attain to higher customer satisfaction. Another huge advantage of these solutions is that they can run continuously in the background, which assists companies in mechanizing back-end processes. This consequently allows the human workers to focus more on other important tasks such as product development and client handling.

For example, IBM Corporation and Automation Anywhere Inc. entered into a partnership with each other in 2017 for helping organizations digitize their operations and attain higher efficiencies in business processes. This partnership aims to provide a set of tools to businesses for simplifying and automating data-intensive operations. These tools would be provided within the processes managed by the process management software of IBM. This way, this partnership would help businesses attain higher customer engagement and revenue growth than before.

Because of the aforementioned factors, the popularity of robotic process automation solutions is growing rapidly across the globe. This is, in turn, driving the expansion of the global robotic process automation market. According to the forecast of the publisher, a market research firm based in India, the valuation of the market would grow from $1.6 billion to $46.0 billion from 2019 to 2030. The market is also predicted to advance at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Retail and consumer goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, and manufacturing are the major industries in which robotic process automation solutions are used. Out of these, the adoption of these solutions is predicted to increase even more in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry in the forthcoming years. This is because these solutions offer numerous benefits such as reducing unnecessary expenditure on administrative resources to the companies operating in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Geographically, the robotic process automation market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the future years. This would be because of the increasing gross domestic product (GDP) of the developing nations of APAC such as India and China and the rising public awareness about automation in these countries. Moreover, the adoption of this automation technology is significantly enhancing the productivity of the businesses operating in this region.

Thus, it can be said with confidence that the demand for robotic process automation would increase sharply all over the world in the years to come, primarily because of the growing requirement for automated technologies in various industries and the rising popularity of virtual workforce throughout the world.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Process

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Operation

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Offering

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Organization

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Vertical

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.7 Analysis Period

1.3.8 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.8.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Process

4.1.1.1 Automated solution

4.1.1.2 Decision support and management

4.1.1.3 Interaction solution

4.1.2 By Operation

4.1.2.1 Rule-based

4.1.2.2 Knowledge-based

4.1.3 By Offering

4.1.3.1 Service

4.1.3.1.1 Professional

4.1.3.1.2 Implementation

4.1.3.1.3 Training

4.1.3.2 Software

4.1.4 Organization

4.1.4.1 Large enterprises

4.1.4.2 SMEs

4.1.5 By Vertical

4.1.5.1 BFSI

4.1.5.2 Telecom and IT

4.1.5.3 Retail and consumer goods

4.1.5.4 Manufacturing

4.1.5.5 Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

4.1.5.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Advancements and integration of AI in RPA

4.3.1.2 Partnerships

4.3.1.3 Increasing investments

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Surge in demand for virtual workforce

4.3.2.2 Increased efficiency

4.3.2.3 Enhanced customer experience

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High risk of business failure and constant change in automation technology landscape

4.3.3.2 Lack of technical workforce

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Adoption of RPA in the healthcare industry

4.3.4.2 Process-based business approach in organizations

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on RPA Market

4.4.1 Current Scenario

4.4.2 COVID-19 Scenario

4.4.3 Future Scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Process

5.2 By Operation

5.3 By Offering

5.3.1 Service Market, by Type

5.4 By Organization

5.5 By Vertical

5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Process

6.2 By Operation

6.3 By Offering

6.3.1 Service Market, by Type

6.4 By Organization

6.5 By Vertical

6.6 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Process

7.2 By Operation

7.3 By Offering

7.3.1 Service Market, by Type

7.4 By Organization

7.5 By Vertical

7.6 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Process

8.2 By Operation

8.3 By Offering

8.3.1 Service Market, by Type

8.4 By Organization

8.5 By Vertical

8.6 By Country

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Process

9.2 By Operation

9.3 By Offering

9.3.1 Service Market, by Type

9.4 By Organization

9.5 By Vertical

9.6 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Process

10.2 By Operation

10.3 By Offering

10.3.1 Service Market, by Type

10.4 By Organization

10.5 By Vertical

10.6 By Country

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast for Major Countries

11.1 U.S. Market

11.1.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Process

11.1.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Vertical

11.2 China Market

11.2.1 China Market Revenue, by Process

11.2.2 China Market Revenue, by Vertical

11.3 U.K. Market

11.3.1 U.K. Market Revenue, by Process

11.3.2 U.K. Market Revenue, by Vertical

11.4 Germany Market

11.4.1 Germany Market Revenue, by Process

11.4.2 Germany Market Revenue, by Vertical

11.5 India Market

11.5.1 India Market Revenue, by Process

11.5.2 India Market Revenue, by Vertical

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Other Developments

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 NICE Ltd.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 Pegasystems Inc.

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financial Summary

13.3 Automation Anywhere Inc.

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4 Blue Prism Limited

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 Celaton Ltd.

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.6 Redwood Software Inc.

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7 IPsoft Incorporated

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8 UiPath Inc.

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9 Xerox Corporation

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9.3 Key Financial Summary

13.10 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10.3 Key Financial Summary

13.11 Kofax Inc.

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12 Kryon System Ltd.

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.13 WorkFusion Inc.

13.13.1 Business Overview

13.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports

