Insights On The RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Global Market To 2025 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) drug delivery refers to a therapeutic solution to monitor gene expression or mutations. RNAi drug delivery is usually administered through intravenous, intra-dermal and intraperitoneal injections and topical delivery methods. It involves nanoparticle, pulmonary, nucleic acid and aptamer drug delivery technologies. These technologies are also used for analyzing gene functions in eukaryotes and developing therapeutic gene silencing solutions. As a result, RNAi drug delivery is widely used for treating infectious diseases, chronic metabolic disorders, cardiovascular, neurological, urological, oncological and ophthalmological disorders.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical and genetic disorders, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for RNAi drug delivery technologies. Targeted delivery methods, such as aptamer drug delivery systems, are gaining immense traction for the administration of antiviral drugs as they are induced by small interfering RNA (siRNA) that can inhibit the expression of viral antigens. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative synthetic delivery carriers and bio-vectors, are anticipated to drive the market growth. The nanocarriers, including siRNA or microRNAs (miRNA), are crucial for developing personalized medicines and identifying altered cellular molecules and metabolites. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the fields of nanotechnology and molecular diagnostics, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., CureVac AG, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gradalis Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited), Silence Therapeutics Plc and Sirnaomics Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Infectious Disease6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Cardiology6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Oncology6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Neurology6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Ophthalmology6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Urology6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Metabolic Disorders6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Nanoparticle Drug Delivery7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Pulmonary Drug Delivery7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Aptamer Drug Delivery7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.3 CureVac AG13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.5 Gradalis Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Moderna Inc.13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.9 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited)13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Silence Therapeutics Plc13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials 13.3.11 Sirnaomics Inc.13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nofvz

