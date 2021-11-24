Insights On The RF Tunable Filters Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Analog Devices, Filtronetics And LGL Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Tunable Filters Market Research Report by Type, Component, System, Mechanism, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global RF Tunable Filters Market size was estimated at USD 97.71 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 107.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% reaching USD 173.04 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the RF Tunable Filters Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market, including Analog Devices, Inc., Anatech Electronics, Coleman Microwave Company, DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc., Dover Corporation, EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt LTD., EXFO Inc., Filtronetics Inc., Flann Microwave LTD., Fraunhofer, Koshin Kogaku Co., Ltd., LGL Group, Inc., M.T. SRL, Microwave Filter Company, Inc., Netcom Technologies, Newedge Signal Solutions LLC, Ranatec, Renesas Electronics Inc., RF Products Inc., SANTEC CORPORATION, Smiths Group PLC, Telonic Berkeley Inc, Temwell Corporation, The LGL Group, Thorlabs, Inc., Vanlong Technology Co., LTD., Wainwright Instruments, Wainwright Instruments GmbH, and Wispry Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global RF Tunable Filters Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing use connected and IoT devices5.2.2. Need of for radar systems for surveillance by military sector globally5.2.3. Increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications5.2.4. Development in software-defined radios deployed on military communication equipment5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High initial capital deployment 5.3.2. Short life cycle of RF tunable filters5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Deployment of 5G technology5.4.2. High demand from telematics and infotainment equipment from automotive sector5.4.3. Attractive amalgamation activity within value chain 5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Rising complexity and form factor challenges 6. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Band Pass Filters6.3. Band Reject Filters 7. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Component7.1. Introduction7.2. Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs)7.3. MEMS Capacitors7.4. Oscillator Filters7.5. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters7.6. Surface-mount Device (SMD) Variants7.7. Varactor Diodes 8. RF Tunable Filters Market, by System8.1. Introduction8.2. Avionics Communication Systems8.3. Handheld & Pocket Radios8.4. Mobile Antenna8.5. RF Amplifiers8.6. Radar System8.7. Software Define Radios8.8. Test & Measurement Systems 9. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Mechanism9.1. Introduction9.2. Electronic9.3. Magnetic9.4. Mechanical 10. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Application10.1. Introduction10.2. Aerospace & Defense10.3. Energy & Power10.4. Healthcare10.5. Mining10.6. Smart Cities10.7. TV White Spaces10.8. Transportation 11. RF Tunable Filters Market, by End-user11.1. Introduction11.2. Avionic Communications Systems11.3. Handheld & Pocket Radios11.4. Mobile Antennas11.5. RF Amplifiers11.6. Radar Systems11.7. Software-defined Radios11.8. Test & Measurement Instruments 12. Americas RF Tunable Filters Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Argentina12.3. Brazil12.4. Canada12.5. Mexico12.6. United States 13. Asia-Pacific RF Tunable Filters Market13.1. Introduction13.2. Australia13.3. China13.4. India13.5. Indonesia13.6. Japan13.7. Malaysia13.8. Philippines13.9. Singapore13.10. South Korea13.11. Taiwan13.12. Thailand 14. Europe, Middle East & Africa RF Tunable Filters Market14.1. Introduction14.2. France14.3. Germany14.4. Italy14.5. Netherlands14.6. Qatar14.7. Russia14.8. Saudi Arabia14.9. South Africa14.10. Spain14.11. United Arab Emirates14.12. United Kingdom 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix15.1.1. Quadrants15.1.2. Business Strategy15.1.3. Product Satisfaction15.2. Market Ranking Analysis15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player15.4. Competitive Scenario15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement15.4.4. Investment & Funding15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 16. Company Usability Profiles16.1. Analog Devices, Inc.16.2. Anatech Electronics16.3. Coleman Microwave Company16.4. DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc.16.5. Dover Corporation16.6. EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt LTD.16.7. EXFO Inc.16.8. Filtronetics Inc.16.9. Flann Microwave LTD.16.10. Fraunhofer16.11. Koshin Kogaku Co., Ltd.16.12. LGL Group, Inc.16.13. M.T. SRL16.14. Microwave Filter Company, Inc.16.15. Netcom Technologies16.16. Newedge Signal Solutions LLC16.17. Ranatec16.18. Renesas Electronics Inc.16.19. RF Products Inc.16.20. SANTEC CORPORATION16.21. Smiths Group PLC16.22. Telonic Berkeley Inc.16.23. Temwell Corporation16.24. The LGL Group16.25. Thorlabs, Inc.16.26. Vanlong Technology Co., LTD.16.27. Wainwright Instruments16.28. Wainwright Instruments GmbH16.29. Wispry Inc. 17. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hst0h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-rf-tunable-filters-global-market-to-2026---featuring-analog-devices-filtronetics-and-lgl-group-among-others-301431713.html

SOURCE Research and Markets