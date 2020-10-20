Insights On The Revenue Assurance Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Accenture, AMDOCS & Ericsson Among Others
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revenue Assurance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Revenue Assurance Market to Reach US$5.4 Billion by the Year 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Revenue Assurance estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, isprojected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.2% share of the global Revenue Assurance market. The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027The Revenue Assurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$989.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$989.3 Million by the year 2027. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Accenture PLC
- AMDOCS Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IBM Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Subex Limited
- Wedo Technologies
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Revenue Assurance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
