Insights On The Refrigerated Transport Global Market To 2026 - By Mode Of Transportation, Technology, Temperature, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market reached a value of US$ 16.11 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Refrigerated transport refers to the temperature-controlled freight shipping vehicles, such as refrigerated trucks and shipping containers. These vehicles are equipped with a built-in cooling system that maintains the desired temperature throughout the transportation process. They are commonly used for transporting products such as fruits, meat, seafood, and dairy, along with non-food products such as pharmaceuticals and flowers. These vehicles aid in maximizing the shelf life of the product, while ensuring year-round availability of seasonal products.The growing food and beverage industry represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This, along with the growth of the cold chain industry across the globe, is further contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, the demand for frozen variants of various fresh products has increased, along with the growing demand for the service from residential as well as foodservice operators, such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels and other eateries. Since the food products and raw materials require controlled temperatures during transportation for storage and prevention of spoilage, refrigerated transport has become integral to the distribution process. Additionally, the manufacturing of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs and expanding trade opportunities across the globe, are also providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as the implementation of favorable government policies and regulations regarding the production, processing, transportation and quality of products, along with the increasing adoption of marine transport vehicles, owing to their cost-effectiveness, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being C. H. Robinson, Daikin Industries, FedEx, DB Schenker, General Mills, Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Schmitz Cargobull, Singamas Container, Wabash National, etc.Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on refrigerated transport market divided by region Europe and GCC which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Refrigerated Transport Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transportation6.1 Refrigerated Road Transport6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Refrigerated Air Transport6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Vapor Compression Systems7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Air-Blown Evaporators7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Eutectic Devices7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cryogenic Systems7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Temperature8.1 Single-Temperature8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Multi-Temperature8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Chilled Food Products9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Major Types9.1.2.1 Dairy Products9.1.2.2 Bakery and Confectionery Products9.1.2.3 Fresh Fruits and Vegetables9.1.2.4 Others9.1.3 Market Forecast9.2 Frozen Food Products9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Major Types9.2.2.1 Frozen Dairy Products9.2.2.2 Processed Meat Products9.2.3.3 Fish and Seafood Products9.2.4.4 Others9.2.3 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Major Types 10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 C. H. Robinson14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Daikin Industries14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 FedEx14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 DB Schenker14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 General Mills14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Hyundai Motor Company14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Krone Commercial Vehicle Group14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 lamberet sas14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials 14.3.10 United Technologies14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Schmitz Cargobull14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13 Singamas Container14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio14.3.13.3 Financials 14.3.14 Wabash National14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aysbsk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-refrigerated-transport-global-market-to-2026---by-mode-of-transportation-technology-temperature-application-and-region-301377723.html

SOURCE Research and Markets