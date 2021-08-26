Insights On The Rare-Earth Metals Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Alkane Resources, American Rare Earths And Eutectix Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare-Earth Metals Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rare-Earth Metals Market size was estimated at USD 4,952.36 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,595.32 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.32% to reach USD 10,487.72 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rare-Earth Metals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market, including Alkane Resources Ltd., American Rare Earths Limited, Arafura Resources Ltd., Avalon Advanced Material Inc., Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Baotou Jinmeng Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Canada Rare Earth Corporation, China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. Ltd., Eutectix, LLC, Greenland Minerals Ltd., Iluka Resource Ltd. (Iluka), Lynas Corporation, Medallion Resources Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation RTM Japan Ltd., Neo Materials, Northern Minerals Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption in solar PV and wind power5.1.1.2. Government initiatives and funding to produce Rare Earth Elements5.1.1.3. High demand from glass, ceramics and metallurgy sectors5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Health hazards linked with exposure to rare earth metals5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. High investment in clean energy sector5.1.3.2. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles5.1.3.3. Rare-earth metals recycling5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Rising illegal mining activities and production5.1.4.2. Fluctuating cost of metals5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Rare-Earth Metals Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Catalysts6.3. Ceramics6.4. Glass Additives6.5. Glass Polishing6.6. Metal Alloys6.7. Permanent Magnets6.8. Phosphors 7. Rare-Earth Metals Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Cerium Oxide7.3. Dysprosium Oxide7.4. Europium Oxide7.5. Gadolinium Oxide7.6. Lanthanum Oxide7.7. Neodymium Oxide7.8. Praseodymium Oxide7.9. Samarium Oxide7.10. Terbium Oxide7.11. Yttrium Oxide 8. Americas Rare-Earth Metals Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Rare-Earth Metals Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rare-Earth Metals Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Alkane Resources Ltd.12.2. American Rare Earths Limited12.3. Arafura Resources Ltd.12.4. Avalon Advanced Material Inc.12.5. Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd.12.6. Baotou Jinmeng Rare Earth Co. Ltd.12.7. Canada Rare Earth Corporation12.8. China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.12.9. China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.12.10. China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. Ltd.12.11. Eutectix, LLC12.12. Greenland Minerals Ltd.12.13. Iluka Resource Ltd. (Iluka)12.14. Lynas Corporation12.15. Medallion Resources Ltd.12.16. Mitsubishi Corporation RTM Japan Ltd.12.17. Neo Materials12.18. Northern Minerals Limited12.19. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.12.20. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. 13. Appendix

