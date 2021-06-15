Insights On The Rare Earth Magnet Global Market To 2026 - By Region, Magnet Type And Application

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare earth magnet market reached a value of US$ 14.4 Billion in 2020. Rare-earth magnets refer to a type of permanent magnets which are made from the alloys of rare earth elements. They generate strong magnetic fields that assist in product miniaturization, improving product performance and reducing manufacturing costs. As these magnets are brittle and prone to corrosion, they are generally plated or coated to avert breaking, chipping or crumbling into powder. Owing to their numerous advantages, they find applications in the manufacturing of motors, separators, printers, microphones, automotive starters, acoustic transducers and computer disc drives.Earlier, the application of rare earth magnets was largely confined to the motors and automotive industry. However, the global rare earth magnet market has recently experienced a rise in the demand from several new industries such as electronics, medical devices and actuators manufacturing. Moreover, on account of rapid urbanization, industrialization, growing penetration of electricity and increasing levels of automation in several industries, the electric motor industry is experiencing moderate growth. As the motor industry represents one of the largest end-users of rare earth magnets, this growth is creating a positive impact on their demand. Apart from this, expansion of the wind energy generation plants on account of the growing population and increasing demand for electricity is anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global rare earth magnet market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global rare earth magnet market size in 2020?2. What are the major global rare earth magnet market drivers?3. What are the major global rare earth magnet market trends?4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global rare earth magnet market?5. What will be the rare earth magnet market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?6. What is the global rare earth magnet market breakup by magnet type?7. What is the global rare earth magnet market breakup by application?8. What are the major regional markets in the global rare earth magnet industry?9. Who are the leading players in the global rare earth magnet industry? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Magnet Type5.7 Market Breakup by Application5.8 Market Forecast 5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Rare Earth Mining and Milling Companies5.10.2 Rare Earth Oxide Manufacturers5.10.3 Rare Earth Metal Manufacturers5.10.4 Rare Earth Alloy Manufacturers5.10.5 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers5.10.6 Product Distribution5.10.7 Scrap Magnets Removing and Separating Companies5.10.8 Recycling Companies5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 6 Market Performance by Magnet Type6.1 NdFeB Magnets6.1.1 Volume Trends6.1.2 Value Trends6.1.3 Market Breakup by Region6.1.4 Market Breakup by Applications6.1.5 Market Forecast6.2 SmCo Magnets6.2.1 Volume Trends6.2.2 Value Trends6.2.3 Market Breakup by Region6.2.4 Market Breakup by Applications6.2.5 Market Forecast 7 Market Performance by Key Regions7.1 China7.1.1 NdFeB and SmCo Magnets Market: Volume Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Japan7.2.1 NdFeB and SmCo Magnets Market: Volume Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Europe7.3.1 NdFeB and SmCo Magnets Market: Volume Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 USA7.4.1 NdFeB and SmCo Magnets Market: Volume Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 NdFeB Magnets8.1.1 Automobile8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Electronics 8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.1.3 Power Generators8.1.3.1 Market Trends8.1.3.2 Market Forecast8.1.4 Medical Industry 8.1.4.1 Market Trends8.1.4.2 Market Forecast8.1.5 Wind Power8.1.5.1 Market Trends8.1.5.2 Market Forecast8.1.6 Others8.1.6.1 Market Trends8.1.6.2 Market Forecast8.2 SmCo Magnets8.2.1 Defence8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Aerospace8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 Electronics8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 Medical Devices8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Others8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Competitive Structure 9.2 Key Players 10 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Layout11.4 Plant Machinery11.5 Machinery Pictures11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.12 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl7zzb

