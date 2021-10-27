Insights On The QR Codes Payment Global Market To 2030 - Rapid Digitalization In Payments Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QR Codes Payment Market By Offering, Payment Type, Transaction Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

QR (Quick Response) code is a two-dimensional barcode that contains information such as contact details, a website link, or payment information. It consists of a pattern in terms of black barcodes arranged in a square grid on a white background and these codes are scanned by consumers via their smartphones, making it an easier & faster than typing payment information manually into an application. Moreover, advanced smartphones have a camera that recognizes QR codes and the camera detects QR code, and further pushes a notification by taking users to a screen where they input payment details and complete the purchase.With evolving technologies, smartphones are increasingly available at reasonable prices and are being affordable for customers, which promote the growth of the QR codes payment industry. In addition, massive adoptions of QR code payments channel among merchants drives the market growth and demand for fast & hassle-free transaction services among consumers. This notably contributes toward the growth of the global QR codes payment market. However, risk of identity theft & data breaches and security concerns while executing payments are some of the factors that hamper the QR codes payment market growth.On the contrary, QR codes are introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. For instance, in Brazil, the Central Bank announced a new national QR code standard to help make mobile payments more universal during the pandemic to accelerate the adoption of cashless payments in the country. The growing adoption of QR codes payment and increasing demand for digitalized payments across emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the QR codes payment market share in the coming years.The QR codes payment market is segmented into offering, payment type, transaction channel, end user, and region. Based on offering, the market is divided into asset solution and services. The solution segment is further segmented into static QR code and dynamic QR code. The static QR code segment is bifurcated into merchant-presented mode (MPM) and customer-presented mode (CPM). The services segment is divided into professional services and managed services. Depending on payment type, the QR codes payment market is classified into push payment and pull payment. On the basis of transaction channel, it is divided into face-to-face and remote. The end users covered in the study include restaurant, retail & e-commerce, e-ticket booking, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping global QR codes payment market3.3. The QR payment process3.4. Impact of government regulations on the global QR codes payment market3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increased penetration of smartphones and access to high-speed internet3.5.1.2. Massive adoption of QR code payments among merchants3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for fast & hassle-free transaction services3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Rise in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Surge in adoption of QR codes payment services in emerging countries3.5.3.2. Rapid digitalization in payments sector3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on QR codes payment market3.6.1. Impact on QR codes payment market size3.6.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by QR codes payment providers3.6.4. Economic impact on QR codes payment providers3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for QR codes payment providers CHAPTER 4: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING4.1. Overview4.2. Solution4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.2.4. QR codes payment market, by solutions4.2.4.1. Static QR Code4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.1.3. QR codes payment solutions market, by static QR code4.2.4.1.4. Merchant-Presented Mode (MPM)4.2.4.1.5. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.1.7. Customer-Presented Mode (CPM)4.2.4.1.8. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.2. Dynamic QR Code4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country4.3. Service4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.3.4. QR codes payment market, by services'4.3.4.1. Professional Services4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country4.3.4.2. Managed Services4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY PAYMENT TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. Push Payment5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Pull Payment5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY TRANSACTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.2. Face-to-Face6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Remote6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY END USER7.1. Overview7.2. Restaurant7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Retail & E-Commerce7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. E-Ticket Booking7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country7.5. Others7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Market player positioning, 20209.2. Competitive dashboard9.2.1. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. Alibaba. com10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Company snapshot10.1.3. Product portfolio10.1.4. Business performance10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.2. Barclays10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Company snapshot10.2.3. Operating business segments10.2.4. Product portfolio10.2.5. Business performance10.3. Google LLC10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Company snapshot10.3.3. Product portfolio10.3.4. Business performance10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.4. LINE Pay Corporation10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Company snapshot10.4.3. Product portfolio10.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments10.5. One97 Communications Limited (Paytm)10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Company snapshot10.5.4. Product portfolio10.5.5. Business performance10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.6. PayPal Holdings Inc.10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Company snapshot10.6.3. Operating business segments10.6.4. Product portfolio10.6.5. Business performance10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. Revolut Ltd10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Company snapshot10.7.4. Product portfolio10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. Square, Inc.10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Company snapshot10.8.3. Product portfolio10.8.4. Business performance10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. Tencent10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Company snapshot10.9.3. Product portfolio10.9.4. Business performance10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.10. UnionPay International Co. Ltd10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Company snapshot10.10.3. Product portfolio10.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

