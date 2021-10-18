Insights On The QPCR Instruments Global Market To 2028 - By Instrument And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "qPCR Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Instrument (GeneXpert, BioFireFilmArray Systems, BMS Mic System), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global qPCR instruments market size is expected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by the introduction of novel advanced products and an increase in demand for highly efficient diagnostic equipment.The demand for qPCR instruments and consumables is being driven by the spike in the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections globally. The rise in the incidence is expected to add to the number of preventive screenings. This can be attributed to the fact that nations cannot determine the number of COVID-19 patients without screening them.The miniaturization of three basic molecular assays is expected to increase the accuracy and specificity of diagnostic outcomes, and hence, increase the demand for molecular diagnostic products. These improvements are expected to improve the availability of POC molecular diagnostic tests to yield quick and effective test results. For instance, the Mic qPCR system by Biomolecular Systems weighs only 2 kilograms, making the device highly portable and easy to handle.Newly launched products such as QuantStudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR System provide consumers with improved workflows and high-volume testing to provide faster results. Cost-effectiveness and software that are simplified give it additional advantages. Furthermore, the approval of the instrument in over 50 countries can help strengthen the market growth. The instrument is also equipped with measures for research companion diagnostics, giving it a competitive edge.The market has a high threat of external substitutes owing to the presence of digital PCR instruments that are highly advanced and more accurate. The strong threat of internal substitution can be attributed to the presence of numerous products available in the market. However, the higher price of these instruments is anticipated to reduce the overall threat, keeping it at a moderate level.COVID-19 has increased opportunities for diagnostic devices. However, advanced PCR technologies, such as dPCR, are preferred more in developed economies as they can help reduce false-positive rates. The research on developing efficient qPCR instruments can reduce the threat of substitution of devices and improve market growth.Over recent years, PCR has witnessed technological advancements in terms of sensitivity, accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Key players are introducing novel technologies to maintain a competitive edge. qPCR Instruments Market Report Highlights

By instrument, the GeneXpert segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of investments aimed at improving diagnostic infrastructure and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases

Unmet needs in the market are high. For instance, the lack of affordable qPCR instruments is keeping the market from reaching its full potential

Newly launched products such as QuantStudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR System provide consumers with improved workflows and high-volume testing to provide faster results. Cost-effectiveness and software that are simplified give it additional advantages

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Improving regulatory support and increasing launches of novel products are anticipated to fuel the market growth

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 qPCR Instruments Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 qPCR Instruments Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent market outlook3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook3.2 Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework3.3 Market Dynamics3.3.1 Market driver analysis3.3.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders3.3.1.2 Technological advancements in PCR3.3.1.3 Implementation of MIQE guidelines3.3.1.4 Increasing adoption of qPCR technologies3.3.1.5 Increase in number of CROs and forensic & research laboratories3.3.1.6 Increasing demand for prenatal genetic testing procedures3.3.1.7 Increase in demand for point-of-care diagnostics3.3.2 Market restraint analysis3.3.2.1 Presence of stringent regulatory framework3.3.2.2 High prices of qPCR Instruments3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.6.1 New product launch3.6.2 Mergers and acquisitions3.6.3 Expansion3.6.4 Partnerships3.7 Opportunity Analysis for qPCR3.7.1 Unmet needs3.7.2 Change in market dynamics after the launch of new products3.7.3 Consumer behavior analysis Chapter 4 qPCR Instruments Market: Segment Analysis, by Instrument, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1 Global qPCR Instrument Market, by Instrument, 2017 to 20284.2 Definition and Scope4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 20284.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.4.3.1.1 75004.3.1.1.1 75004.3.1.1.2 7500 Fast4.3.1.1.3 7500 Fast Dx4.3.1.1.4 7500 Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.1.2 QuantStudio Dx Real-Time PCR4.3.1.2.1 Quantstudio Dx Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.1.3 QuantStudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR4.3.1.3.1 Quantstudio 5 DX Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.1.4 ViiA 7 Dx4.3.1.4.1 Vii A Dx Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.1.5 StepOne / StepOne Plus Real-Time PCR Systems4.3.1.5.1 StepOne /StepOne Plus system Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.4.3.2.1 LightCycler 2.0/ 96/ 480/ 15364.3.2.1.1 LightCycler 2.0/ 96/ 480/ 1536 Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2.2 Cobas 48004.3.2.2.1 Cobas 4800 Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.4.3.3.1 CFX964.3.3.1.1 CFX 96 Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.4 Danaher Corporation4.3.4.1 SmartCycler4.3.4.1.1 SmartCycler Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.4.2 GeneXpert4.3.4.2.1 GeneXpert Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.5 QIAGEN4.3.5.1 Rotor-Gene Q4.3.5.1.1 Rotor Gene Q Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.5.2 Rotor-Gene Q MDx 5plex HRM4.3.5.2.1 Rotor Gene Q MDx 5plex HRM Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.6 bioMerieux SA4.3.6.1 BioFire FlimArray Systems4.3.6.1.1 BioFire FilmArray Systems Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.7 Bio Molecular Systems4.3.7.1 BMS Mic System4.3.7.1.1 BMS Mic qPCr system Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 qPCR Instruments Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants6.1.1 Ansoff matrix6.2 Company Categorization6.2.1 Innovators6.3 Vendor Landscape6.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners6.3.2 Key customers6.4 Public Companies6.4.1 Company market position analysis6.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis6.4.2.1 Market Differentiators6.5 Private Companies6.5.1 List of key emerging companies6.6 Company Profiles6.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, inc.6.6.1.1 Company Overview6.6.1.2 Financial Performance6.6.1.3 Product Benchmarking6.6.1.4 Strategic Initiatives6.6.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.6.6.2.1 Company Overview6.6.2.2 Financial Performance6.6.2.3 Product Benchmarking6.6.2.4 Strategic Initiatives6.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.6.6.3.1 Company Overview6.6.3.2 Financial Performance6.6.3.3 Product Benchmarking6.6.3.4 Strategic Initiatives6.6.4 Danaher Corporation6.6.4.1 Company Overview6.6.4.2 Cepheid6.6.4.3 Beckman Coulter6.6.4.4 Financial Performance6.6.4.5 Product Benchmarking6.6.5 Qiagen6.6.5.1 Company Overview6.6.5.2 Financial Performance6.6.5.3 Product Benchmarking6.6.5.4 Strategic Initiatives6.6.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.6.6.6.1 Company Overview6.6.6.2 Financial Performance6.6.6.3 Product Benchmarking6.6.6.4 Strategic Initiatives6.6.7 Abbott6.6.7.1 Company Overview6.6.7.2 Alere, Inc.6.6.7.3 Financial Performance6.6.7.4 Product Benchmarking6.6.7.5 Strategic Initiatives6.6.8 bioMerieux SA6.6.8.1 Company Overview6.6.8.2 Financial Performance6.6.8.3 Product Benchmarking6.6.8.4 Strategic Initiatives6.6.9 Quantabio6.6.9.1 Company Overview6.6.9.2 Product Benchmarking6.6.9.3 Strategic Initiatives 6.6.10 Azure Biosystems, Inc.6.6.10.1 Company Overview6.6.10.2 Product Benchmarking6.6.10.3 Strategic Initiatives 6.6.11 Bio Molecular Systems6.6.11.1 Company Overview6.6.11.2 Product Benchmarking6.6.11.3 Strategic Initiatives

