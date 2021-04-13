Insights On The Product Information Management Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Akeneo, Catsy And IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Product Information Management (PIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Product Information Management (PIM) estimated at US$7.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGRThe Product Information Management (PIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

