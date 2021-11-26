Insights On The Process Spectroscopy Global Market To 2026 - By Technology, Component, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Spectroscopy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process spectroscopy market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Process spectroscopy is a specialized technique used for analyzing the interaction between light, electromagnetic radiation and matter. Process spectroscopy uses various devices, such as benchtop, micro, portable and hyphenated spectroscopes, amplifiers, signal processors, display units and microscopes. They are commonly used for Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR), Raman spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and Near-Infrared (NIR). Process spectroscopy involves splitting the radiation into a spectrum of its wavelengths to study electrons, protons and ions, and the generated collision energy. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biological research and electronics.Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Drug manufacturers use process spectroscopes to evaluate the material porosity of a substance for quality control and to examine the state of the formulations. Moreover, the increasing demand for process analyzers across industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. Process spectroscopes are widely used in bioreactors, slipstreams, reaction vessels and large volumetric probes for drug manufacturing and water and wastewater treatment.

In line with this, the technique is also gaining immense preference among the masses for analyzing, monitoring and controlling various manufacturing processes and identifying defects in product materials. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of spectroscopic techniques in the forensic sector for the identification of organic compounds and substances at crime scenes, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Danaher Corporation, Foss A/S, Horiba Ltd., Kett Electric Laboratory, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Polymer8.2 Oil and Gas8.3 Pharmaceuticals8.4 Food and Agriculture8.5 Chemicals8.6 Water and Wastewater 8.7 Others

14 Competitive Landscape14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 ABB Ltd14.3.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.14.3.3 Bruker Corporation14.3.4 Buchi Labortechnik AG14.3.5 Danaher Corporation14.3.6 Foss A/S14.3.7 Horiba Ltd.14.3.8 Kett Electric Laboratory14.3.9 Sartorius AG 14.3.10 Shimadzu Corporation14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.14.3.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

