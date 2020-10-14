Insights On The Probiotics Global Market - Growing Use Of Probiotics In Infant Feeding Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics Market by Product Type, Strain, Form, Sales Channel, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the probiotics market in five major geographies and emphasizes the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The probiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $76.7 billion by 2027.The growth of this market is backed by the growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics, increasing use of probiotics as an alternative to antibiotics, growing research progress on the probiotics for newer applications, and growing proportion of aged population. Moreover, the growing use of probiotics for children and e-commerce growth are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the regulations issued related to probiotics are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall probiotics market with respect to strain, product type, form, sales channel, end-user, and geography. The global probiotics market is mainly segmented by strain (bacteria strain products and yeast strain products), product type (functional food & beverages, medical & dietary supplements, and animal feed), form (liquid and dry), sales channel (offline sales and online sales), end-user (human and animal), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.Based on strain, the bacteria strain segment is estimated to command the dominant share of the overall probiotics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing use of bacteria strain in a wide variety of commercial dairy products including sour and fresh milk, yogurt, and cheese, among others. In addition, the growing gastrointestinal and extraintestinal disorders (including prevention and alleviation symptoms of traveler's diarrhea and antibiotic-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, lactose intolerance, and irritable bowel syndrome); increasing popularity among health-conscious consumers around the world; and rising preference for nutrient-rich food products is expected to boost the demand for bacterial strain probiotics. However, the yeast strain product segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on product type, the probiotic functional food & beverages segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall probiotics market in 2020. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing consumer interest for functional food, particularly probiotics that can support digestive health; rising health and wellness trends; and growing application of probiotics in yogurt, which is the most popular source of probiotics. However, the probiotic medical & dietary supplements segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on sales channel, the offline sales segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall probiotics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income, rising healthy eating habits, and growing urban population. In addition, the rise in the number of pharmacies and supermarkets and growing probiotics supplement industry in the U.S. and across the world further supports the growth of this segment. However, the online sales segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the human segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall probiotics market in 2020. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the major factors such as the growing use of probiotics to treat problems of the digestive tract in humans, growing proportion of elderly people, and high demand for nutritional products among consumers. However, the animal segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the global probiotics market in 2020. The large share and fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increased consumer awareness regarding the relationship between their digestive health & immunity and overall wellness; growing diabetic and overweight people in Asia-Pacific; and rising innovations in probiotic formulations. In addition, the increasing trend across the Asia-Pacific region for non-dairy probiotic food (e.g. cereal based, fruit and vegetable juices) and presence of number of companies in the digestive health products category offers lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in this market.The report includes competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the overall probiotics market over last four years (2017-2020). The key players operating in the overall probiotics market are Probi AB ( Sweden), BioGaia AB ( Sweden), Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland), Chr. Hasen Holding A/S ( Denmark), Danone S.A. ( France), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. ( Japan), Lallemand Inc. ( Canada), Lifeway Foods Inc. (U.S.), Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group plc ( Ireland), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (U.S.), Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc. (U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Evolve Biosystems (U.S.), Cell Biotech Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Probiotical S.p.A. ( Italy) among others. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1. Market Ecosystem1.2. Currency and Limitations1.2.1. Limitations1.3. Key Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.2. Data Collection & Validation2.2.1. Secondary Research2.2.2. Primary Research2.3. Market Assessment2.3.1. Market Size Estimation2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach2.3.1.3. Growth forecast2.4. Assumptions for the Study2.5. Limitations for the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Dynamics4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Probiotic-Induced Foods4.2.2. Increasing Use of Probiotics as an Alternative to Antibiotics4.2.3. Growing Research on Probiotics4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Complex Regulations Related to Probiotics4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Growing Use of Probiotics in Infant Feeding4.5. Trends4.5.1. E-Commerce Growth 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Global Probiotics Market, By Strain6.1. Introduction6.2. Bacteria Strain Products6.2.1. Multi-Bacterial Strain Products6.2.2. Lactobacillus6.2.3. Bifidobacterium6.2.4. Streptococcus thermophilus6.2.5. Other Bacterial Strain Products6.3. Yeast Strain Products 7 Global Probiotics Market, By Product Type7.1. Functional Food & Beverages7.1.1. Dairy Food7.1.1.1. Yogurt7.1.1.2. Cheese7.1.1.3. Kefir7.1.1.4. Probiotic Milk7.1.1.5. Other Dairy Food7.1.2. Non-Dairy Food7.1.2.1. Non-Dairy Yogurt7.1.2.2. Fruit and Vegetable Juices7.1.2.3. Non-Dairy Kefir7.1.3. Baked Food7.1.4. Other Functional Food and Beverage7.2. Medical & Dietary Supplements7.2.1. Nutritional Supplements7.2.2. Specialty Nutrients7.2.3. Infant Formula7.3. Animal Feed 8 Global Probiotics Market, By Form8.1. Introduction8.2. Liquid Probiotics8.3. Dry Probiotics8.3.1. Capsules & Tablets8.3.2. Powders8.3.3. Semi-Solid & Gels8.3.4. Stick Packs 9 Global Probiotics Market, By Sales Channel9.1. Introduction9.2. Offline Sales9.2.1. Supermarkets9.2.2. Pharmacies9.2.3. Health Food Stores9.3. Online Sales 10 Global Probiotics Market, By End User10.1. Introduction10.2. Humans10.2.1. Adults10.2.2. Seniors (Above 65 Years)10.2.3. Children & Adolescents (&lessThan; 18 Years)10.3. Animals10.3.1. Poultry10.3.2. Ruminants10.3.3. Swine10.3.4. Aquaculture10.3.5. Pets10.3.6. Other Animal 11 Probiotics Market, By Geography11.1. Introduction11.2. Asia-Pacific11.2.1. China11.2.2. Japan11.2.3. South Korea11.2.4. Australia11.2.5. India11.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)11.3. Europe11.3.1. France11.3.2. Germany11.3.3. U.K.11.3.4. Italy11.3.5. Spain11.3.6. Russia11.3.7. Rest of Europe11.4. North America11.4.1. U.S.11.4.2. Canada11.5. Latin America11.5.1. Brazil11.5.2. Mexico11.5.3. Rest of Latin America11.6. Middle East and Africa 12 Competitive Landscape12.1. Introduction12.2. Competitive Benchmarking 13 Company Profiles13.1. Probi AB13.2. BioGaia AB13.3. Nestle S.A.13.4. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S13.5. Danone S.A.13.6. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.13.7. Lallemand, Inc.13.8. Lifeway Foods, Inc.13.9. Dupont De Nemours, Inc.13.10. Kerry Group PLC13.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)13.12. Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes, Inc.13.13. PepsiCo, Inc.13.14. Evolve Biosystems13.15. Cell Biotech Co., Ltd.13.16. Probiotical S.P.A. 14 Appendix14.1. Questionnaire14.2. Available CustomizationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3j71x

