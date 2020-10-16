Insights On The Prescription Lens Global Market (2020 To 2027) - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prescription Lens - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Prescription Lens Market accounted for $31.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $52.07 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as the growing prevalence of refractive errors and the increasing number of awareness programs are the major factors fueling the growth of the market. However, high treatment and correction cost of myopia and presbyopia is hampering the market growth.

The prescription lens helps in resolving the inability of the eyes to project the light on the retina for enhanced vision. The prescription lens is accessible with different coating options to provide patients with enhanced vision in different environments.Based on the coating, the anti-reflective segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to numerous advantages associated with it such as protection from harmful rays from electronic display screens. AR coating helps in eliminating the reflections thus reduces contrast and enhances clarity.By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, major market players in this region are launching a prescription lens with advanced features. The adoption of advanced technology and products is high in the region, thus, contributing towards the overall market growth.Some of the key players profiled in the Prescription Lens Market include Prive Revaux, ZEISS International, Rodenstock, Vision Ease, Marchon Eyewear, Luxottica Group, Essilor, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Vision Rx Lab, and Hoya Vision Care Company. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Coating5.1 Introduction5.2 Anti-Fog Coating5.3 Anti-Reflective5.4 Scratch Resistant Coating5.5 Ultraviolet Treatment 6 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Workspace Progressives6.3 Trifocal6.4 Bifocal6.5 Progressive6.6 Single Vision6.6.1 Concave6.6.2 Convex6.6.3 Cylindrical 7 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Astigmatism7.3 Hyperopia/Hypermetropia7.4 Myopia7.5 Presbyopia 8 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launches9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Prive Revaux10.2 ZEISS International10.3 Rodenstock10.4 Vision Ease10.5 Marchon Eyewear10.6 Luxottica Group10.7 Essilor10.8 Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.10.9 Vision Rx Lab10.10 Hoya Vision Care CompanyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvgbae

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-prescription-lens-global-market-2020-to-2027---strategic-recommendations-for-new-entrants-301154082.html

SOURCE Research and Markets