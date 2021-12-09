Insights On The Power Transformer Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Celme, Hitachi And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transformer Market Research Report by Insulation Type, Product Type, Rating, Cooling Method, Phase Type, Application Type, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Transformer Market size was estimated at USD 33.13 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 34.77 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% reaching USD 45.12 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Power Transformer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Insulation Type, the market was studied across Air, Gas, Oil, and Solid.

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Core and Shell.

Based on Rating, the market was studied across High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA), Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA), and Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA).

Based on Cooling Method, the market was studied across Air-Cooled and Oil-Cooled.

Based on Phase Type, the market was studied across Single Phase and Three Phase.

Based on Application Type, the market was studied across Generation Step-up and Transmission.

Based on End-use, the market was studied across Industrial, Residential & Commercial, and Utilities.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Power Transformer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Power Transformer Market, including Alstrom SA, ASEA Brown Boveri Group, Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Celme S.r.l., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., China XD Electric, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Daihen Electric Co.,Ltd., EMCO Ltd, General Electric Company, Hammond Power Solutions, Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,, Schneider Electric SA, SGB-SMIT International GmbH., Siemens AG,, SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc., TBA Corp Ltd, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tebian Electric Apparatus, Toshiba Corporation, and Voltamp Transformers. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Power Transformer Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Power Transformer Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Power Transformer Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Power Transformer Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Power Transformer Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Power Transformer Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Power Transformer Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing electricity demand worldwide5.2.2. Growth in smart grid and smart power transformer development 5.2.3. Rising focus on renewable electric power generation5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Core and coil losses in transformers5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Rising investment in new & refurbishment of power infrastructure5.4.2. Energy efficiency improvement in power transformers5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as copper & steel 6. Power Transformer Market, by Insulation Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Air6.3. Gas6.4. Oil6.5. Solid 7. Power Transformer Market, by Product Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Core7.3. Shell 8. Power Transformer Market, by Rating8.1. Introduction8.2. High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA)8.3. Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA)8.4. Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA) 9. Power Transformer Market, by Cooling Method9.1. Introduction9.2. Air-Cooled9.3. Oil-Cooled 10. Power Transformer Market, by Phase Type10.1. Introduction10.2. Single Phase10.3. Three Phase 11. Power Transformer Market, by Application Type11.1. Introduction11.2. Generation Step-up11.3. Transmission 12. Power Transformer Market, by End-use12.1. Introduction12.2. Industrial12.3. Residential & Commercial12.4. Utilities 13. Americas Power Transformer Market13.1. Introduction13.2. Argentina13.3. Brazil13.4. Canada13.5. Mexico13.6. United States 14. Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market14.1. Introduction14.2. Australia14.3. China14.4. India14.5. Indonesia14.6. Japan14.7. Malaysia14.8. Philippines14.9. Singapore14.10. South Korea14.11. Taiwan14.12. Thailand 15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Power Transformer Market15.1. Introduction15.2. France15.3. Germany15.4. Italy15.5. Netherlands15.6. Qatar15.7. Russia15.8. Saudi Arabia15.9. South Africa15.10. Spain15.11. United Arab Emirates15.12. United Kingdom 16. Competitive Landscape16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix16.1.1. Quadrants16.1.2. Business Strategy16.1.3. Product Satisfaction16.2. Market Ranking Analysis16.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player16.4. Competitive Scenario16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement16.4.4. Investment & Funding16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 17. Company Usability Profiles17.1. Alstrom SA17.2. ASEA Brown Boveri Group17.3. Bharat Bijlee17.4. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited17.5. Celme S.r.l.17.6. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.17.7. China XD Electric17.8. Crompton Greaves Ltd.17.9. Daihen Electric Co.,Ltd.17.10. EMCO Ltd.17.11. General Electric Company17.12. Hammond Power Solutions17.13. Hitachi Ltd.17.14. Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group17.15. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.17.16. Kirloskar Electric Company17.17. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,17.18. Schneider Electric SA17.19. SGB-SMIT International GmbH.17.20. Siemens AG,17.21. SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.17.22. TBA Corp Ltd.17.23. TBEA Co. Ltd.17.24. Tebian Electric Apparatus17.25. Toshiba Corporation17.26. Voltamp Transformers 18. Appendix

