Insights On The Power Management IC Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Management IC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power management IC market reached a value of US$ 28.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A power management integrated circuit (PMIC) refers to an array of combined microchips that are used to manage the flow of energy between transistors and capacitors in electronic devices. It is commonly utilized in battery-operated electronics, including smartphones, portable media players, wearable devices and healthcare equipment. It performs various operating functions, such as power and battery management, system control, voltage regulation, audio and interface functions and other application-specific tasks. Owing to this, PMIC finds extensive applications across electronics, automotive, computing devices, communication and healthcare industries.The growing demand for battery-powered consumer devices across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth of the telecommunication sector and various technological advancements in wireless technology and peripheral devices are other major growth-inducing factors. The market is also being driven by the growing environmental-consciousness leading to the construction of cities with smart grid systems as their integral part. This is leading to an increasing demand for PMIC systems to manage wired and non-wired connections. Additionally, rising automation in the automotive industry is contributing significantly to the market growth. Automobile manufacturers utilize PMIC systems to efficiently manage extreme battery voltage fluctuations, extend the battery life and operate security systems. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of energy harvesting systems and the integration of Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) across various industry verticals, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Power Management IC Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Linear Regulator ICs6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Switching Regulator ICs6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Voltage Reference ICs6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Power Management ASICs/ASSPs6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Communication7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Computing Devices7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Consumer Electronics7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Automotive7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Healthcare7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Indicators 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Dialog Semiconductor Plc13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.3 Linear Technology Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 NXP Semiconductors13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 On Semiconductor Corporation13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Stmicroelectronics N.V.13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 Texas Instruments Inc.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

