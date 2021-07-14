Insights On The Power Line Communication Global Market To 2026 - By Frequency, Voltage, Offering, Modulation Technique, Application, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Line Communication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power line communication (PLC) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Power line communication (PLC) refers to a communication technology that is used for the transmission of data over the existing power-grid infrastructure. It acts as a reliable communication and data transmission medium for various Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid applications. It is primarily used for powering electronic devices and to retrieve/control data through them. There are two kinds of PLC, namely narrowband and broadband. The narrowband PLC works at lower frequencies and lower data rates but has a more extended range. On the other hand, broadband PLC works at higher frequencies and higher data rates but is used in shorter-range applications.A significant increase in the establishment of smart grids across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Smart grids involve the integration of renewable energy resources with the electricity supply chain through PLCs. Increasing utilization of these solutions for communicating with devices at remote locations is also providing a boost to the market growth. With the extension of the electricity distribution network, there has been a substantial increase in the adoption of PLC technology to cater to a broader geographical area. In line with this, the growing utilization of these solutions for lighting control applications in both rural and urban areas is acting as another growth-inducing factor. PLC solutions are widely used for both indoor and outdoor lightings, such as on streets, roadways, tunnels, parking, parks and other commercial and industrial complexes. Other factors, including the increasing investments in renewable energy facilities, along with rising government investments in the deployment of smart grids, extensive research and development (R&D) in the power sector and hyper-urbanization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, AMETEK Inc., Belkin, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, D-Link Corporation, General Electric, Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr, Maxim Integrated, Netgear, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TP-Link Technologies, Zyxel Communications, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

