Insights On The Power Cables Global Market To 2026 - By Installation, Voltage, End-use Sector, Material And Region

The global power cables market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Power cables are current carrying conductors which are used for the distribution and transmission of electrical energy. These cables consist of various components such as conductors, insulation, armors, and PVC outer and inner sheaths. Power cables are designed using different materials to provide long-term reliability against industrial and environmental exploitation. These materials protect them from mechanical, thermal and environmental conditions, and provide the right amount of insulation and current conductivity. Power cables are widely used in submarines for transmission purposes, underground cabling for utility distribution networks and to provide a connection between generators and transformers.Countries around the world are expanding their existing renewable power generation plants to cope with the rapidly increasing power demand which, in turn, has created a significant need for power cables. Further, with technological advancements in material sciences, improved synthetic insulating compounds have been developed from thermoplastic, thermosetting and fluorocarbon materials. These materials are widely used for developing power cables. Moreover, an intelligent cable technology has been developed that can analyze and record different parameters throughout the cable system. This technology is expected to make energy and data streams more secure and efficient. Manufacturers are also developing certification programs to eliminate the potential risks of overheating and fire. For instance, UL LLC has developed an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Power Cable Certification program specifically for cable assemblies to provide power and data transmission or charging to various devices connected in a circuit.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group, KEI Industries, L S Cable and Systems, Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT Holding, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TPC Wire and Cable Corp., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Power Cables Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Installation6.1 Overhead6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Underground6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Submarine Cables6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Voltage7.1 High7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Low7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector8.1 Power8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Oil & Gas8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Chemical8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Manufacturing8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Metals & Mining8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Infrastructure8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Transportation8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast8.8 Others8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Material9.1 Copper9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Aluminum9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Germany10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 France10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 United Kingdom10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 Italy10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Spain10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Russia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 China10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 Japan10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 India10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 South Korea10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Australia10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Indonesia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Argentina10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.4.4 Columbia10.4.4.1 Market Trends10.4.4.2 Market Forecast10.4.5 Chile10.4.5.1 Market Trends10.4.5.2 Market Forecast10.4.6 Peru10.4.6.1 Market Trends10.4.6.2 Market Forecast10.4.7 Others10.4.7.1 Market Trends10.4.7.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Turkey10.5.1.1 Market Trends10.5.1.2 Market Forecast10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Market Trends10.5.2.2 Market Forecast10.5.3 Iran10.5.3.1 Market Trends10.5.3.2 Market Forecast10.5.4 United Arab Emirates10.5.4.1 Market Trends10.5.4.2 Market Forecast10.5.5 Others10.5.5.1 Market Trends10.5.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Prysmian Group15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Belden Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Encore Wire Corporation15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Finolex Cables Ltd.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 Fujikura Ltd.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Hengtong Group15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 KEI Industries15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 L S Cable and Systems15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Leoni AG15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Nexans15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 NKT Holding15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13 Southwire Company15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio15.3.13.3 Financials 15.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio15.3.14.3 Financials15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.15 TPC Wire and Cable Corp.15.3.15.1 Company Overview15.3.15.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pza7j5

