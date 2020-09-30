Insights On The Portable Scanner Global Market To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable scanner market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Portable scanners are USB or battery-operated hardware devices that rely on optical character recognition (OCR) technology to capture images of scanned documents and convert them into digital files. It syncs the scanned documents with computers, smartphones or tablets, as well as on the cloud. It is compact, lightweight, cost-effective, easy to use and saves time compared to other types of scanners. Consequently, it is widely utilized in industrial processes, such as warehouse management, to detect and inspect products and raw materials. It is also used in the transportation sector for tracking assets, luggage and boarding pass.The rising trend of miniaturization in electronics devices, along with the increasing sales of smartphones and the growing popularity of wireless communication technologies, represents one of the key factors impelling the global portable scanners market growth. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for wireless portable scanners in the corporate sector for scanning documents, receipts and cards during business travel. Furthermore, these scanners are utilized in pharmacies to inspect drugs, and digitize patient records and provide improved care in hospitals. Apart from this, leading players are incorporating advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), three-dimensional (3D) laser and auto-scan, to provide enhanced functionality. Furthermore, on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a heightened need for sterilizing the equipment to prevent contagion. As a result, market players are offering portable scanners that can withstand continuous disinfection. However, governing agencies across various countries have imposed complete lockdowns, which have disrupted the supply chain. The market is expected to revive once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global portable scanner market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Canon Inc., Datalogic S.p.A (Hydra S.p.A), Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., SATO Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation and Zebra Technologies. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

