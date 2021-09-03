Insights On The Polyurethanes Global Market To 2026 - New Technologies And Applications Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethanes: New Technologies and Applications Drive Global Market Growth 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for polyurethanes should grow from $54.0 billion in 2021 to $75.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for polyurethanes should grow from $15.9 billion in 2021 to $21.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for polyurethanes should grow from $18.0 billion in 2021 to $25.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The scope of the report includes a general outlook of the polyurethane market. It examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of polyurethanes. This report segments the market into major sub-segments like material, type, application, end-user and region.

The material type explains the relevant and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief detail. A detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size is measured in dollar terms are provided. The application chapter includes detailed overviews of flexible foams, rigid foams, elastomers, adhesives and sealants, coatings and others.

This report covers the global market for polyurethanes and has an analysis of the global market trends, with the base year as 2020 and estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for 2021 and 2026. Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

The study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It further examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

Polyurethane materials were first developed as a replacement for natural rubber during World War II, and they have since made their way into thousands of uses in homes and businesses all globally. Polyurethanes are a type of material that is popular among consumers because of their excellent performance and durability. The most well-known product is polyurethane foam, which is used in furniture, insulation, and bedding. Paints and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomer fibers, and rubberized items, such as conveyor belt rollers, all use polyurethane materials. It shows the economic impact of both the value created by its manufacturing activities and the value created by the industries that use its products to produce their output.

In 2019, as many end-use sectors continued to increase, the output of polyurethane products and the industries that consume rose. Furniture and bedding, building and construction, and automotive are the industries with the most production growth. Light automobiles continue to be a significant market for polyurethanes; however, assembly volumes fell in 2020. Paper, clothes, and several textile products are among the industries that are still struggling.

The report includes COVID-19's influence on the global economy. Research extends across the full value chain, from chemical raw material suppliers to their direct clients, and finally to the ultimate producers of consumer and industrial goods. The findings of the analysis highlight the contributions made by upstream (supply chain) industries and downstream consuming sectors, in addition to the direct contributions provided by the polyurethanes business.

Polyurethanes are a type of plastic manufactured by combining a polyol (an alcohol with more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule) with a diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in the presence of catalysts and additives. Polyurethane is made from a variety of diisocyanates and polyols, and a large range of polyurethane products are available to fulfill the needs of certain end-market applications. Flexible foams, rigid foams, chemical-resistant coatings, specialty adhesives and sealants, and elastomers are all examples of polyurethanes. Polyurethane materials are employed in a variety of applications across the economy. Polyurethane materials (polyols, diisocyanates, and additives) and polyurethane products (polyurethane coatings, spandex fibers, basic polyurethane foam products, and so on) make up the polyurethanes business.

Furniture and bedding was the largest market segment for polyurethanes in 2020. However, building and construction, and electrical and electronics, are estimated to be the fastest-growing segments between 2021 and 2026. This growth is based on various key factors such as technological advancements, innovation, and the availability of wide-ranging polyurethane products for automotive, furniture, electronics, biomedical, footwear, and construction applications. Further, product launches, expansions, partnerships, and agreements will boost growth in the coming years. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the polyurethanes market include favorable government regulations, growing demand from emerging countries, and huge economic growth in major end-user industries such as health care, construction, automobiles, etc.

Chapter 11 Appendix

