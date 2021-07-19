Insights On The Polymer Global Market To 2030 - Industry Analysis And Growth Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymer Market Research Report: By Type, Base Material, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to a growing emphasis on a higher fuel economy, heavy materials, such as glass and metals, are being replaced by lighter variants, including polycarbonate (PC), in the automotive industry. As a result, the global polymer market size is expected to increase from $533.6 billion in 2019 to $838.5 billion by 2030, at a 5.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because PC and other polymers have excellent electrical, mechanical, insulating, optical, and chemical properties, as well as a high strength-to-weight ratio and elasticity and corrosion resistance.With time, almost 30% of all automotive components are now being made from polymers. Moreover, with the rising demand for electric vehicles, the polymer market will grow further, as these materials are used to make lightweight battery packs. As a result of the growing concerns regarding air pollution, the need for lightweight vehicles, preferably electric variants, is driving the demand for polymers.During the COVID-19 crisis, automotive plants across the world were shut down, in compliance with government mandates. This drastically reduced the demand for various raw materials, thus affecting the polymer market negatively. However, the demand for these materials in the food processing, packaging, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors remained strong, as these industries are considered essential, therefore continued to operate during the pandemic. Polymer Market Segmentation AnalysisThe thermoplastics category, based on type, held the largest share in the polymer market in the past. The cost efficiency, high mechanical strength, and manufacturing ease of thermoplastics have made them vastly popular in the food packaging, construction, textile, automotive, and home appliance industries.In the coming years, the polyethylene (PE) category, under the base material segment, will witness the highest value CAGR in the polymer market, of 5.6%. PE accounts for a high-volume consumption in the production of tubing products, packaging products, bottles, connectors, and plastic surgical implants, as a result of its high flexibility, stability, heat resistance, and impact resistance.Packaging is projected to continue being the largest category in the polymer market, under segmentation by application, throughout this decade. As polymers offer protection, appreciable flexibility, and high shock, vibration, and surface abrasion resistance to products, they are replacing conventional packaging materials.Presently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the most-productive polymer market, and it is also set to grow the fastest in the years to come. The expansion of the construction, automotive, agriculture, packaging, textile, and electronics & electrical industries is propelling the consumption of numerous polymeric materials in the region. Among the most-significant applications of polymers in APAC are the production of battery parts, flexible bottles, bearings, film wrapping, cams, gears, handles, bushings, wire and cable jacketing, anti-corrosion seals, and safety helmets.Major global polymer market players include Evonik Industries AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Royal DSM, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Covestro AG, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant International Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Sadara Chemical Company. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary3.1 Voice of Industry Experts Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 Thermoplastics4.1.1.2 Thermosets4.1.1.3 Elastomers4.1.2 By Base Material4.1.2.1 Polyethylene4.1.2.2 Polypropylene4.1.2.3 Polyvinyl chloride4.1.2.4 Polyethylene terephthalate4.1.2.5 Polystyrene4.1.2.6 Polyurethane4.1.2.7 Others4.1.3 By Application4.1.3.1 Packaging4.1.3.2 Construction4.1.3.3 Automotive4.1.3.4 Agriculture4.1.3.5 Electrical & electronics4.1.3.6 Textile4.1.3.7 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Growing focus on product recycling and sustainable environment4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increased replacement of conventional materials in automotive sector4.3.2.2 Increased use of smart polymers4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Stringent government regulations4.3.3.2 Fluctuating cost of raw materials4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Rising use of biopolymers4.4 Impact of COVID-194.4.1 Global Share by Countries4.4.1.1 Contribution of countries toward global manufacturing output4.4.1.2 Contribution of countries toward global export and import (2019)4.4.1.2.1 Top 20 countries by export ($B)4.4.1.2.2 Top 20 countries by import ($B)4.4.2 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact4.4.3 Global Scenario4.4.3.1 GDP growth rate (2019)4.4.3.2 GDP growth rate (2020)4.4.3.3 GDP growth rate projection for 20214.4.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast4.4.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Across Various Sectors4.4.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Polymer Market4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Type5.2 By Base Material5.3 By Application5.4 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Type6.2 By Base Material6.3 By Application6.4 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Type7.2 By Base Material7.3 By Application7.4 By Country Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Type8.2 By Base Material8.3 By Application8.4 By Country Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Type9.2 By Base Material9.3 By Application9.4 By Country Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Type10.2 By Base Material10.3 By Application10.4 By Country Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis11.1 U.S. Market11.1.1 By Type11.1.2 By Base Material11.1.3 By Application11.2 Germany11.2.1 By Type11.2.2 By Base Material11.2.3 By Application11.3 China Market11.3.1 By Type11.3.2 By Base Material11.3.3 By Application Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players12.3 List of Other Players12.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players12.4.1 Facility Expansions12.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions12.4.3 Other Developments Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 Dow Inc.13.1.1 Business Overview13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings13.1.3 Key Financial Summary13.2 Evonik Industries AG13.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings13.2.3 Key Financial Summary13.3 Royal DSM13.3.1 Business Overview13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3.3 Key Financial Summary13.4 Eastman Chemical Company13.4.1 Business Overview13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings13.4.3 Key Financial Summary13.5 Covestro AG13.5.1 Business Overview13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings13.5.3 Key Financial Summary13.6 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.13.6.1 Business Overview13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings13.6.3 Key Financial Summary13.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation13.7.1 Business Overview13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings13.7.3 Key Financial Summary13.8 BASF SE13.8.1 Business Overview13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings13.8.3 Key Financial Summary13.9 Clariant International Limited13.9.1 Business Overview13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings13.9.3 Key Financial Summary13.10 Huntsman Corporation13.10.1 Business Overview13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings13.10.3 Key Financial Summary Chapter 14. 