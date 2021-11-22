Insights On The Plastic Compounds Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Adell Plastics, BASF And Covestro Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Compounds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin (PP, PE), By Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion), By Filler (Unfilled, Calcium Carbonate-filled), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic compounds market size is expected to reach USD 98.65 billion by 2028. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

The market is estimated to be driven by packaging applications across the globe. The product demand in the packaging industry is driven by high consumerism in major economies, such as China, India, Germany, the U.S., and Brazil. Various regulatory bodies have stipulated guidelines regarding packaging materials in food contact applications. Polypropylene (PP) compounds offer a cost-effective packaging solution and help enhance impact strength, flexibility, clarity, and process efficiency. High demand for Polyethylene (PE) in the packaging industry has majorly contributed to the growth of the packaging end-use segment.The global COVID-19 pandemic moderately affected the product demand in packaging application in 2020. The demand for packaging for healthcare products, food products, groceries, and e-commerce transportation increased sharply, while the demand for luxury, industrial, and some B2B transport packaging witnessed decline owing to the slowdown and halt in industrial operations. The recommencing industrial operation is expected to positively influence the demand in industrial, and B2B transport packaging in the coming years.The glass fiber reinforce filler segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period as these compounds are widely used in building & construction applications. Moreover, they are used to construct domes, fountains, columns, planters, panels, sculptures, facade, roofs, and various other construction components. Components produced using glass fiber reinforced plastics have one-fourth of the weight of steel with similar tensile and compressive strength. Thus, the growth of the building & construction activities across the globe is likely to drive the segment over the forecast period. Glass fiber reinforced plastic is also used for manufacturing boats, which requires water resistance to prevent corrosion and improve the service life of boats. Plastic Compounds Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the automotive end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for automobiles in the region coupled with favorable FDI norms by various governments encouraging the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for automobiles in the region coupled with favorable FDI norms by various governments encouraging the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) Strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and new product developments are popular strategies adopted by a majority of players operating in this market

For instance, in January 2021, Eurostar Engineering Plastics was acquired by Ascend Performance Materials, a Houston-based manufacturer of polyamide 66 resin

This acquisition helped both the companies to expand their compounding product market globally

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Plastic Compounds Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1 Plastic Compounds Market Segmentation & Scope3.2 Market Lineage Outlook3.2.1 Plastic Compounding Market Outlook3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.4.1 Raw Material Trends3.5 Regulatory Framework3.5.1 Standard & Compliances3.5.1.1 Polyethylene (Pe)3.5.1.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)3.5.1.3 Polystyrene (Ps)3.5.2 Safety3.5.2.1 Polyethylene Compound3.5.2.2 Polypropylene Compound3.6 Market Dynamics3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis3.6.1.1 Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Packaging Application3.6.1.2 Rising Demand from Automotive Industry3.6.1.3 Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Packaging Application3.6.1.4 Rising Demand from Automotive Industry3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.6.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices3.6.3 Market Opportunity3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Plastic Compounds Market3.7.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Plastic Compounds Market: Resin Estimates & Analysis4.1 Plastic Compounds Market: Resin Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.2 Polypropylene (Pp)4.2.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polypropylene (Pp), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.3 Polyethylene (Pe)4.3.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polyethylene (Pe), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.4 Thermoplastic Elastomer (Tpe)4.4.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Thermoplastic Elastomer (Tpe), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.4.2 Thermoplastic Styrenic Elastomers (Tps) (Saturated and Unsaturated)4.4.2.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Tps, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.4.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefins (Tpo)4.4.3.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Thermoplastic Polyolefins (Tpo), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.4.4 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (Tpv)4.4.4.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (Tpv), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.5 Polystyrene (Ps)4.5.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polystyrene (Ps), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.6 Polybutylene Terephthalate (Pbt)4.6.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polybutylene Terephthalate (Pbt), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.7 Polyamide (Pa)4.7.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polyamide (Pa), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.8 Polycarbonate (Pc)4.8.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polycarbonate (Pc), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.9 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)4.9.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.10 Bioplastic (Excluding Pbt)4.10.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Bioplastic (Excluding Pbt), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.11 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (Asa)4.11.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (Asa), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.12 Styrene Acrylonitrile (San)4.12.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Styrene Acrylonitrile (San), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.13 Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma)4.13.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.14 Polyoxymethylene (Pom)4.14.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Polyoxymethylene (Pom), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.15 Blends (Pc/Abs, Abs/Pbt, Ps/Pp)4.15.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Blends (Pc/Abs, Abs/Pbt, Ps/Pp), 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million) Chapter 5. Plastic Compounds Market: Technology Estimates & Analysis5.1 Plastic Compounds Market: Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2 Injection Molding5.2.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Injection Molding, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)5.3 Extrusion5.3.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Extrusion, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)5.4 Blow Molding5.4.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Blow Molding, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)5.5 Others5.5.1 Plastic Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Others, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million) Chapter 6. Plastic Compounds Market: Filler Estimates & Analysis Chapter 7. Plastic Compounds Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Plastic Compounds Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis9.1 Key Global Players Along with the Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry9.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization9.3 Vendor Landscape9.3.1 Key Potential Customers/End-Users9.5 Public Companies & Private Companies9.6 Key Companies Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak9.7 Company Market Position AnalysisChapter 10 Company Profiles10.1 Adell Plastics10.1.1 Company Overview10.1.2 Product Benchmarking10.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation10.2.1 Company Overview10.2.2 Financial Performance10.2.3 Product Benchmarking10.3 Basf Se10.3.1 Company Overview10.3.2 Financial Performance10.3.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.4 Strategic Initiatives10.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC10.4.1 Company Overview10.4.2 Financial Performance10.4.3 Product Benchmarking10.4.4 Strategic Initiatives10.5 China Xd Plastics, Co., Ltd.10.5.1 Company Overview10.5.2 Financial Performance10.5.3 Product Benchmarking10.6 Covestro Ag10.6.1 Company Overview10.6.2 Financial Performance10.6.3 Product Benchmarking10.6.4 Strategic Initiatives10.7 Dow Inc.10.7.1 Company Overview10.7.2 Financial Performance10.7.3 Product Benchmarking10.7.4 Strategic Initiatives10.8 Dupont10.8.1 Company Overview10.8.2 Financial Performance10.8.3 Product Benchmarking10.8.4 Strategic Initiatives10.9 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Co., Ltd.10.9.1 Company Overview10.9.2 Product Benchmarking10.10 Eurostar Engineering Plastics10.10.1 Company Overview10.10.2 Product Benchmarking10.11 Flex Technologies, Inc.10.11.1 Company Overview10.11.2 Product Benchmarking10.12 Foster Corporation10.12.1 Company Overview10.12.2 Product Benchmarking10.13 Heritage Plastics, Inc.10.13.1 Company Overview10.13.2 Product Benchmarking10.14 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.10.14.1 Company Overview10.14.2 Product Benchmarking10.15 Kraton Corporation10.15.1 Company Overview10.15.2 Financial Performance10.15.3 Product Benchmarking10.16 Kuraray Co., Ltd.10.16.1 Company Overview10.16.2 Financial Performance10.16.3 Product Benchmarking10.16.4 Strategic Initiatives10.17 Lanxess10.17.1 Company Overview10.17.2 Financial Performance10.17.3 Product Benchmarking10.17.4 Strategic Initiatives10.18 Borealis Ag10.18.1 Company Overview10.18.2 Financial Performance10.18.3 Product Benchmarking10.19 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.10.19.1 Company Overview10.19.2 Financial Performance10.19.3 Product Benchmarking10.19.4 Strategic Initiatives10.20 Mrc Polymers, Inc.10.20.1 Company Overview10.20.2 Product Benchmarking10.21 Nova Polymers, Inc.10.21.1 Company Overview10.21.2 Product Benchmarking10.22 Polyvisions, Inc.10.22.1 Company Overview10.22.2 Product Benchmarking10.23 Ravago10.23.1 Company Overview10.23.2 Product Benchmarking10.24 Rtp Company10.24.1 Company Overview10.24.2 Product Benchmarking10.25 Aurora Plastics LLC10.25.1 Company Overview10.25.2 Product Benchmarking10.26 Sabic10.26.1 Company Overview10.26.2 Financial Performance10.26.3 Product Benchmarking10.26.4 Strategic Initiatives10.27 Sirmax S.P.A.10.27.1 Company Overview10.27.2 Product Benchmarking10.28 So.F.Ter Group10.28.1 Company Overview10.28.2 Product Benchmarking10.29 Cgpc Corporation10.29.1 Company Overview10.29.2 Financial Performance10.29.3 Product Benchmarking10.30 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.10.30.1 Company Overview10.30.2 Financial Performance10.30.3 Product Benchmarking10.31 Teijin Limited10.31.1 Company Overview10.31.2 Financial Performance10.31.3 Product Benchmarking10.31.4 Strategic Initiatives10.32 Washington Penn10.32.1 Company Overview10.32.2 Product BenchmarkingFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33ffhc

