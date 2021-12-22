Insights On The Plastic Additives Global Market To 2026 - Featuring BASF, Clariant And ExxonMobil Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Additives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic additives market was valued at USD 28.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 38.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.24%Due to the growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising middle-class incomes, APAC countries will witness robust demand for plastic additives by end-user markets. To increase the innovative applications and for bioplastics, there will be heavy investments in the research and development of plastic additives in the forecast period. Thus, product growth is expected to remain stable and rising. Also, the innovation and usability of the additives for plastic have increased. This is the only reason why commodity plastics like Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, or Polystyrene can be used in various engineering and even high-performance applications. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the plastic additives market

Cost effectiveness and commercialization

Focus on developing the bio-based plastics

Innovative Product Applications

Rising demand for plastics from APAC and other regions

Replacement of conventional materials with plastic

Key Highlights

Various regulations for the VOCs and toxic elements in the plastics have made it necessary for the vendors and manufacturers to invest in bio-based plastics.

Due to their reliability, longevity, light weightiness, and cost-effectiveness, plastics are replacing materials such as wood and metal more and more often, especially in the construction industry. This will fuel market growth.

Sectors such as packaging, consumer goods, and building and construction will emerge as major consumers of plastic additives. Factors such as fast-paced consumer lifestyle and technological advances will drive the demand for flexible packaging, e-commerce packaging, food and beverage packaging.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present plastic additives market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the plastic additives market?2. Which region has the highest market share in plastic additives?3. Who are the key players in the global plastic additives industry?4. What are the different segments covered in the plastic additives market?5. What are the key driving factors driving the growth of the plastic additives industry?6. What are the applications in the plastic additives market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Covid-19: Effects And Aftermath 8 Growth Opportunity8.1 Additive Type8.2 Plastic Type8.2.1 Commodity Plastic8.2.2 Engineering Plastic8.2.3 High-Performance Plastic8.3 Application8.4 Geography 9 Market Opportunities & Trends9.1 Cost Effectiveness And Commercialization9.2 Focus On Developing Bio-Based Plastics9.3 Innovative Product Applications 10 Market Growth Enablers10.1 Rising Demand For Plastics From APAC And Other Regions10.2 Replacement Of Conventional Materials With Plastic10.3 New Product Developments 11 Market Restraints11.1 Stringent Regulations On Plastic Usage11.2 Supply Chain Disruptions 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Five Forces Analysis12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 13 Additive Type13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Flame Retardants13.3.1 Market Overview13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast13.3.3 Market By Geography13.4 Heat Stabilizers13.4.1 Market Overview13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast13.4.3 Market By Geography13.5 Impact Modifiers And Processing Aids13.5.1 Market Overview13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast13.5.3 Market By Geography13.6 Lubricant And Slip Additives13.6.1 Market Overview13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast13.6.3 Market By Geography13.7 Antioxidants13.7.1 Market Overview13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast13.7.3 Market By Geography13.8 Blowing Agents13.8.1 Market Overview13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast13.8.3 Market By Geography13.9 Antistatic Agents13.9.1 Market Overview13.9.2 Market Size & Forecast13.9.3 Market By Geography13.10 Light Stabilizers13.10.1 Market Overview13.10.2 Market Size & Forecast13.10.3 Market By Geography13.11 Others13.11.1 Market Overview13.11.2 Market Size & Forecast13.11.3 Market By Geography 14 Plastic Type14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Commodity Plastic14.3.1 Market Overview14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast14.3.3 Market By Geography14.4 Polyethylene14.4.1 Market Overview14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast14.4.3 Market By Geography14.5 Polypropylene14.5.1 Market Overview14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast14.5.3 Market By Geography14.6 Polyvinyl Chloride14.6.1 Market Overview14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast14.6.3 Market By Geography14.7 Polystyrene14.7.1 Market Overview14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast14.7.3 Market By Geography14.8 Engineering Plastic14.8.1 Market Overview14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast14.8.3 Market By Geography14.9 Polyamides14.9.1 Market Overview14.9.2 Market Size & Forecast14.9.3 Market By Geography14.10 Polycarbonate14.10.1 Market Overview14.10.2 Market Size & Forecast14.10.3 Market By Geography14.11 Acrylonitrile Butadiene14.11.1 Market Overview14.11.2 Market Size & Forecast14.11.3 Market By Geography14.12 Polyacetal14.12.1 Market Overview14.12.2 Market Size & Forecast14.12.3 Market By Geography14.13 Polyethylene Terephthalate14.13.1 Market Overview14.13.2 Market Size & Forecast14.13.3 Market By Geography14.14 High-Performance Plastic14.14.1 Market Overview14.14.2 Market Size & Forecast14.14.3 Market By Geography14.15 High-Performance Polyamide14.15.1 Market Overview14.15.2 Market Size & Forecast14.15.3 Market By Geography14.16 Polyphenylene Sulfide14.16.1 Market Overview14.16.2 Market Size & Forecast14.16.3 Market By Geography14.17 Liquid Crystal Polymer14.17.1 Market Overview14.17.2 Market Size & Forecast14.17.3 Market By Geography14.18 Polyimide14.18.1 Market Overview14.18.2 Market Size & Forecast14.18.3 Market By Geography 15 Application15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Packaging15.3.1 Market Overview15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast15.3.3 Market By Geography15.4 Consumer Goods15.4.1 Market Overview15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast15.4.3 Market By Geography15.5 Automotive15.5.1 Market Overview15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast15.5.3 Market By Geography15.6 Building And Construction15.6.1 Market Overview15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast15.6.3 Market By Geography15.7 Others15.7.1 Market Overview15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast15.7.3 Market By Geography 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview 17 APAC 18 Europe

19 North America 20 Latin America 21 Middle East And Africa 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 BASF23.1.1 Business Overview23.1.2 BASF in Plastic Additives Market23.1.3 Product Offerings23.1.4 Key Strategies23.1.5 Key Strengths23.1.6 Key Opportunities23.2 SONGWON23.2.1 Business Overview23.2.2 Product Offerings23.2.3 Key Strategies23.2.4 Key Strengths23.2.5 Key Opportunities23.3 CLARIANT23.3.1 Business Overview23.3.2 Clariant In Plastic Additives Market23.3.3 Product Offerings23.3.4 Key Strategies23.3.5 Key Strengths23.3.6 Key Opportunities23.4 ALBEMARLE CORPORATION23.4.1 Business Overview23.4.2 Albemarle Corporation in Plastic Additives Market23.4.3 Product Offerings23.4.4 Key Strategies23.4.5 Key Strengths23.4.6 Key Opportunities23.5 EXXONMOBIL23.5.1 Business Overview23.5.2 ExxonMobil In Plastic Additives Market23.5.3 Product Offerings23.5.4 Key Strategies23.5.5 Key Strengths23.5.6 Key Opportunities 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 DOW24.1.1 Business Overview24.1.2 Product Offerings24.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES24.2.1 Business Overview24.2.2 Product Offerings24.3 NOURYON24.3.1 Business Overview24.3.2 Product Offerings24.4 LANXESS24.4.1 Business Overview24.4.2 Product Offerings24.5 SABIC24.5.1 Business Overview24.5.2 Product Offerings24.6 KANEKA CORPORATION24.6.1 Business Overview24.6.2 Product Offerings24.7 ADEKA CORPORATION24.7.1 Business Overview24.7.2 Product Offerings24.8 PMC GROUP24.8.1 Business Overview24.8.2 Product Offerings24.9 COVESTRO24.9.1 Business Overview24.9.2 Product Offerings24.10 BAERLOCHER GROUP24.10.1 Business Overview24.10.2 Product Offerings24.11 ASTRA POLYMERS24.11.1 Business Overview24.11.2 Product Offerings24.12 GRAFE24.12.1 Business Overview24.12.2 Product Offerings24.13 MILLIKEN & COMPANY24.13.1 Business Overview24.13.2 Product Offerings24.14 AVIENT CORPORATION24.14.1 Business Overview24.14.2 Product Offerings24.15 SABO24.15.1 Business Overview24.15.2 Product Offerings24.16 SAKAI CHEMICAL24.16.1 Business Overview24.16.2 Product Offerings24.17 BROADVIEW TECHNOLOGIES24.17.1 Business Overview24.17.2 Product Offerings24.18 KEMIPEX24.18.1 Business Overview24.18.2 Product Offerings24.19 AMPACET CORPORATION24.19.1 Business Overview24.19.2 Product Offerings24.20 VALTRIS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS24.20.1 Business Overview24.20.2 Product Offerings 25 Report Summary25.1 Key Takeaways25.2 Strategic Recommendations 26 Quantitative Summary26.1 ADDITIVE TYPE26.1.1 Flame Retardants26.1.2 Heat Stabilizers26.1.3 Impact Modifiers and Processing Aids26.1.4 Lubricant and Slip Additive26.1.5 Antioxidants26.1.6 Blowing Agents26.1.7 Antistatic Agents26.1.8 Light Stabilizers26.1.9 Other Additives26.2 PLASTIC TYPE26.2.1 Commodity Plastic26.2.2 Engineering Plastic26.2.3 High Performance Plastic26.3 COMMODITY PLASTIC26.3.1 Polyethylene26.3.2 Polypropylene26.3.3 PVC26.3.4 PS26.4 ENGINEERING PLASTICS26.4.1 Polyamides26.4.2 Polycarbonate26.4.3 ABS26.4.4 Polyacetal26.4.5 PET26.5 HIGH PERFORMANCE PLASTICS26.5.1 LCP26.5.2 PPS26.5.3 HPPA26.5.4 Polyimide26.6 APPLICATION26.6.1 Packaging26.6.2 Consumer Goods26.6.3 Building and Construction26.6.4 Automotive26.6.5 Others 27 Appendix

