Insights On The Piezoelectric Devices Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Actuated Medical, Aerotech And Kistler Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by Element, by Devices, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market size was estimated at USD 32.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 34.69 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.50% to reach USD 45.51 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Piezoelectric Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, including Actuated Medical, Inc., Aerotech Inc., APC International, Ltd., AVX Corp., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES, CeramTec North America, LLC, CTS Corporation, DeL Piezo Specialties, LLC, Kistler Group, Kyocera, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mad City Labs, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Omega Piezo Technologies Inc., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., Piezo Systems, Inc., Piezo Technologies, piezo.com, piezosystem jena GmbH, Solvay, and TQ Abrasive Machining. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Surging need for high-performance sensors witnessed by aerospace industry5.1.1.2. Growing use of polymer-based piezoelectric transducers and sensors in acoustic devices, printers, and connectivity solutions5.1.1.3. Escalating demand for piezoelectric polymers due to increasing investments in renewable energy projects5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of texture ceramic materials globally5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising demand of piezoelectric polymers in piezoelectric actuators and motors5.1.3.2. Growing use of piezoelectric polymers in hydrophones5.1.3.3. Rising demand for polymer-based piezoelectric sensors and films in aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, and consumer electronics5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Developing alternative to PZT having similar properties to conventional lead-based ceramic materials5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Others6.3. Piezoelectric Actuators6.4. Piezoelectric Generators6.5. Piezoelectric Motors6.6. Piezoelectric Sensors6.7. Piezoelectric Transducers 7. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material7.1. Introduction7.2. Piezoelectric Ceramics7.3. Piezoelectric Composites7.4. Piezoelectric Crystals7.5. Piezoelectric Polymers 8. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Element8.1. Introduction8.2. Piezoelectric Discs8.3. Piezoelectric Plates8.4. Piezoelectric Rings 9. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Devices9.1. Introduction9.2. Converse Piezoelectric Effect9.3. Direct Piezoelectric Effect 10. Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application10.1. Introduction10.2. Aerospace and Defense10.3. Automotive10.4. Consumer Electronics10.5. Healthcare10.5.1. Diagnostic Equipment10.5.2. Imaging Devices10.5.3. Surgical Tools10.6. Industrial and Manufacturing10.7. Information and Communication10.8. Others 11. Americas Piezoelectric Devices Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Devices Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Piezoelectric Devices Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Actuated Medical, Inc.15.2. Aerotech Inc.15.3. APC International, Ltd.15.4. AVX Corp.15.5. CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES15.6. CeramTec North America, LLC15.7. CTS Corporation15.8. DeL Piezo Specialties, LLC15.9. Kistler Group15.10. Kyocera15.11. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.12. Mad City Labs, Inc.15.13. Morgan Advanced Materials15.14. Omega Piezo Technologies Inc.15.15. Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.15.16. Piezo Systems, Inc.15.17. Piezo Technologies15.18. piezo.com15.19. piezosystem jena GmbH15.20. Solvay15.21. TQ Abrasive Machining 16. Appendix

