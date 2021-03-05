Insights On The Photo Printing And Merchandise Global Market To 2026 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 The "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photo printing and merchandise market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Photo printing and merchandise refer to various personalized gifting and decoration solutions on which photographs are printed. Some of the commonly used products include printed cards, calendars, canvases, keyrings, cushions, mugs, t-shirts, and clocks. They are usually manufactured using the dye-sublimation process, in which the printed dye is infused with the polymer coating of the sublimation paper on the object. This process creates highly vibrant, durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting images and results. These products are also used by organizations for product promotions and increasing brand awareness among consumers.Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras is driving the market growth. These portable devices offer enhanced flexibility and customizability to the photo editors and merchandise vendors, thereby enabling them to provide innovative printing and merchandise solutions to the consumers. In line with this, the increasing preference among millennials and enterprises for personalized and corporate gifting has enhanced the demand for photo printing and merchandise.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition prints, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. It is widely used for creating 3D prints with an illusion of depth on the merchandise. Other factors, including increasing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the proliferation of social media platforms and e-commerce retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global photo printing and merchandise market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Greetings Corporation, Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Card Factory, Cimpress NV, Digitalab Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Hallmark Cards Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Shutterfly Inc. and Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.) Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global photo printing and merchandise market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global photo printing and merchandise market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printing type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global photo printing and merchandise market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Prints6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Wall Arts6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Cards6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Photo Gifts6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Photo Books6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Calendars6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Printing Type7.1 Digital Printing7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Film Printing7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Device Used8.1 Desktop8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Mobile8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Instant Kiosk9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Online Stores9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Retail Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia-Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 American Greetings Corporation15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Card Factory15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Cimpress NV15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 Digitalab Ltd.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Eastman Kodak Company15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Hallmark Cards Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Shutterfly Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

