Insights On The Pharmerging Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Indication, Distribution Channel And Country

The global pharmerging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026. Pharmerging refers to a group of countries that hold low positioning in the pharmaceutical market but have a speedy growth. Some of the key pharmerging markets include China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, etc.The increasing healthcare expenditures along with the rising number of private hospitals are currently propelling the global pharmerging market growth. Additionally, the high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases and growing consumer awareness towards early disease detection and treatment procedures are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to serious medical conditions, such as dementia, hypertension, cardiac failure, etc., is also bolstering the demand for pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, the introduction of government policies and reimbursement schemes across various countries for reducing the cost of treatment for chronic diseases is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of insurance companies in the pharmerging countries offering numerous insurance policies to decrease the out-of-the-pocket expenditures is further augmenting the demand of pharmaceuticals in these countries. Apart from this, the rising investments in extensive R&D activities in the fields of biotechnology, immunology, oncology, etc., for the introduction of advanced treatments are also catalyzing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG), Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Limited. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmerging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on global pharmerging market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product outlook?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pharmerging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pharmerging Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Pharmaceutical 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Patented Prescription Drugs6.1.2.2 Generic Prescription Drugs6.1.2.3 OTC Drugs6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Healthcare 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Medical Devices6.2.2.2 Clinical Diagnosis6.2.2.3 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Indication7.1 Lifestyle Diseases 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Infectious Diseases 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Retail Pharmacies8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Online Stores 8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others 8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Country 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Sanofi S.A.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Pfizer Inc.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 AstraZeneca Plc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG)13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Eli Lilly and Company13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Johnson & Johnson13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Abbott Laboratories13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 Novartis AG13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Limited13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10.3 Financial13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

