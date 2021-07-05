Insights On The Passive Authentication Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Aware, Cisco Systems And IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passive Authentication - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Passive Authentication estimated at US$608.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGRThe Passive Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$435.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 19.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

Aware, Inc.

BehavioSec Inc.

Biocatch Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Early Warning Services, LLC.

Equifax, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Facephi Biometria S.A.

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Gemalto NV

IBM Corporation

Idology, Inc.

Jumio Corporation

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NuData Security Inc.

Pindrop

Rsa Security LLC

SecuredTouch Inc.

Trust Stamp

Typingdna

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Veridium Ltd.

Verint Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukrg2r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-passive-authentication-global-market-to-2027---featuring-aware-cisco-systems-and-ibm-among-others-301325566.html

SOURCE Research and Markets