Insights On The Pain Management Drugs Gulf Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Class,, Indication, Pain Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market was valued at $851.08 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,047.91 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.Pain is a distressing sensory and emotional sensation, which is caused by tissue injury or disease. Moreover, different disorders may cause discomfort, such as multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer, chronic arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer.The length of the pain would range from acute pain for short term to chronic pain for long term. Acute pain is a sudden onset of pain when chronic pain is caused by aged bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, or injury. Pain management involves reducing or treating pain by using a given range of medications. There are several medicines available, which provide pain relief through a variety of physiological mechanisms such as targeting nociceptors.Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives growth of the Gulf pain management drugs market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.The Gulf pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, pain type, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, bone fracture, muscle sprain, acute appendicitis and others. On the basis of pain type, the market is segmented into chronic and acute pain.The key players operating in the Gulf pain management drugs market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), Oman pharmaceutical products Co. LLC, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current Gulf pain management drugs market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise Incidences of Chronic Diseases3.5.1.2. Favorable Regulatory Scenario3.5.1.3. Increase in Geriatric Population3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Availability of Alternative Therapies3.5.2.2. Drug Exploitation3.5.2.3. Patent Expiration of Prescription Drugs3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Advancements in Drug Development3.5.4. Impact Analysis3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis for Gulf Pain Management Drugs Chapter 4: Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market, by Drug Class4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3. Anesthetics4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4. Anticonvulsants4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.5. Antimigraine Drug4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast4.6. Antidepressants4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast4.7. Opioids4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast4.8. Non-Narcotic Analgesics4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 5: Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market, by Indication5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Arthritic Pain5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast5.3. Neuropathic Pain5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast5.4. Cancer Pain5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast5.5. Chronic Back Pain5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast5.6. Post-Operative Pain5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast5.7. Migraine5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast5.8. Fibromyalgia5.8.1. Market Size and Forecast5.9. Bone Fracture5.9.1. Market Size and Forecast5.10. Muscle Sprain/Strain5.10.1. Market Size and Forecast5.11. Acute Appendicitis5.11.1. Market Size and Forecast5.12. Others5.12.1. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 6: Pain Management Drugs, by Pain Type6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Chronic Pain6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast6.3. Acute Pain6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7: Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market, by Country7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. UAE7.2.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type7.3. Saudi Arabia7.3.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication7.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type7.4. Oman7.4.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication7.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type7.5. Rest of Gulf Countries7.5.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication7.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Abbott Laboratories8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Operating Business Segments8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Business Performance8.2. Eli Lily and Company8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Operating Business Segments8.2.4. Product Portfolio8.2.5. Business Performance8.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc (Gsk)8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Operating Business Segments8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.3.5. Business Performance.8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Johnson & Johnson8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Operating Business Segments8.4.4. Product Portfolio8.4.5. Business Performance8.5. Merck & Co., Inc.8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Operating Business Segments8.5.4. Product Portfolio8.5.5. Business Performance8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Mylan N. V.8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Operating Business Segments8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.6.5. Business Performance8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Novartis International Ag8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Operating Business Segments8.7.4. Product Portfolio8.7.5. Business Performance8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Pfizer Inc.8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Operating Business Segments8.8.4. Product Portfolio8.8.5. Business Performance8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar)8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Operating Business Segments8.9.4. Product Portfolio8.9.5. Business Performance8.10. Oman Pharmaceutical Products Co. LLC8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Operating Business Segments8.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ktclh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the--pain-management-drugs-gulf-market-to-2027---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301340318.html

SOURCE Research and Markets