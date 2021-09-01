Insights On The Packaged Wastewater Treatment Global Market To 2026 - By Technology, End-use Sector And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged wastewater treatment market reached a value of US$ 17.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Packaged wastewater treatment (PWWT) refers to the process of treating sewage or industrial wastewater using a pre-engineered and self-contained facility. It involves the removal of coarse solids and grit using large filtering screens, followed by skimming of organic and inorganic sediments found in oil, grease and lighter solids. In the following steps, secondary or biological sludge is formed by mixing the deposits, which are separated from the water to remove any remaining micro-organisms. This treated wastewater is then chemically or physically disinfected through lagoons and microfiltration and is further discharged into the environment (waterbodies or plains) or reused for industrial processes.The market is primarily being driven by rapid industrialization, which has led to a growing demand for cost-effective and low maintenance decentralized wastewater treatment plants. Industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and food and beverage extensively utilize PWWT systems for processing and re-using large water volumes in their industrial processes and minimizing the unwanted liquid discharge into the environment. Furthermore, various technological advancements in the wastewater treatment sector, such as the development of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and logistic systems for efficient waste management, are also contributing to the market growth. The increasing levels of water pollution and scarcity of clean water across the globe are also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Increasing government investments in water treatment facilities and the widespread adoption of PWWT in power plants to minimize water wastage are some of the other factors that are projected to drive the market further.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bio-Microbics, Inc., Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Water System, CST Wastewater Solutions, Fluence corporation Limited, Global Treat, Organica Technologies, Pollution Control System, Smith & Loveless, Veolia, Westech Engineering Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Extended Aeration6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Reverse Osmosis (RO)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector7.1 Municipal7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Industrial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Breakup by Sector7.2.2.1 Chemical and Pharma7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.2 Oil and Gas7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.3 Food, Pulp and Paper7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.4 Metal and Mining7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.5 Power Generation7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.6 Others7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Structure12.2 Key Players12.3 Profiles of Key Players12.3.1 Bio-Microbics, Inc.12.3.1.1 Company Overview12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio12.3.2 Clearford Water System Inc.12.3.2.1 Company Overview12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio12.3.2.3 Financials12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.3 Corix Water System12.3.3.1 Company Overview12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio12.3.4 CST Wastewater Solutions12.3.4.1 Company Overview12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio12.3.5 Fluence Corporation Limited12.3.5.1 Company Overview12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio12.3.6 Global Treat12.3.6.1 Company Overview12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio12.3.7 Organica Technologies12.3.7.1 Company Overview12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio12.3.8 Pollution Control System12.3.8.1 Company Overview12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio12.3.9 Smith & Loveless12.3.9.1 Company Overview12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.10 Veolia12.3.10.1 Company Overview12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio12.3.10.3 Financials12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 12.3.11 Westech Engineering Inc.12.3.11.1 Company Overview12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuaai2

