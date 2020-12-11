Insights On The Organ Preservation Global Market To 2025 - Key Driving Factors And Challenges

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ Preservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ preservation market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-2019. Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving healthy organs harvested from the body of donors. The process involves the removal of organs from the donor's body, storing it for transportation and then transplanting it into the receiver's body without significant damage. It utilizes various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs. The preservation techniques and solutions used are essential for donor organ quality, which directly influences the morbidity and survival rates of a patient after transplantation.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the growing geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the frequent occurrences of organ failures due to diabetes, cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), obesity, and other such severe medical conditions, there is an increasing need for organ preservation procedures. The advent of innovative and advanced techniques, such as NMP, for organ preservation, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Such techniques aid in decreasing the probability of reperfusion injury during transplantation and exhibits improved results in cold storage for clinical and experimental studies. Moreover, an increasing number of government and non-government policies and initiatives to promote organ donation are impacting the market growth positively. The rising number of individuals volunteering to donate their organs for transplantation and research purposes are also driving the market further. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) and significant advancements in the organ preservation infrastructure, are also projected to contribute to the market growth significantly. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 21st Century Medicine, Biolife Solutions, Bridge to Life Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals., Lifeline Scientific, OrganOx, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Waters Medical Systems, Xvivo Perfusion, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global organ preservation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the preservation solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organ donation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organ type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global organ preservation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 5 Global Organ Preservation Market 6 Market Breakup by Preservation Solution 7 Market Breakup by Organ Donation Type 8 Market Breakup by Technique 9 Market Breakup by Organ Type 10 Market Breakup by End-User 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape

