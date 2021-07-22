Insights On The Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Global Market To 2027 - By Indication, Product, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market By Indication, By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market size is expected to reach $645.7 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Ophthalmology microscopes are made to offer high contrast and in-depth imaging of all parts of the human eye. An apochromatic lens provides high light transmission, which allows superior imaging at lower light intensities. The ophthalmology microscopes offer clear visualization, unmatched depth of field, superior ergonomics, and more effective workflow. An ophthalmic surgical microscope is developed of various kinds, they can either be fixed or flexible, and few models offer a second observer set of binoculars, few of which can independently adjust the focusing mechanism.Aspects like surging the geriatric population and spurring efficacy of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries are expected to provide growth avenues for the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market. Moreover, the growth of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market is expected to be fueled by the increased cases of several eye-related diseases around the world. On the other hand, the development of the global market is expected to be hampered by the surge in custom tax which limits the import of medical devices. This is the major threat to market growth. In addition, one of the main obstacles to the growth of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market is the high price of maintenance. However, the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market is expected to be boosted by the extensive R&D activities in ophthalmology and evolution in ophthalmic imaging.The global COVID-19 crisis has caused a partial or complete lockdown of manufacturing units, which do not fall in the category of essential goods, due to consistent lockdown in leading countries like the U.S., India, China, Japan, and Germany. Increasing cases of COVID-19 have further caused the delay of non-emergency surgical methods and in-hospital therapies. This, as a result, has decreased surgical training in hospitals and also hospital visits of the patients. In addition to it, it was revealed that the ophthalmic microscopes considerably cause risk of COVID-19 cases for surgeons, as COVID-19 available in tears could act as a source of cross-infection for ophthalmologists since, routine ophthalmic checkups are generally carried out in a setting with close doctor-patient contact. Indication OutlookBased on Indication, the market is segmented into Trabeculactomy, Cataract Surgery, Lasik, Keratoplasty Surgery and Other Indications. Based on indication, the cataract surgery segment garnered the highest revenue share in 2020. For example, as per the American of Ophthalmology survey in North America, approximately 24.4 million persons are suffering from cataracts, and this number is expected to further increase by 38.7 million by 2030. Product OutlookBased on Product, the market is segmented into On Casters, Table Top, Ceiling Mounted and Wall Mount. The on-casters microscope segment procured the maximum share in 2020 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits provided by the on-caster microscope like efficient maneuvering and repositioning functionality that need the lowest amount of effort, which assist in decreasing the duration of the operation. End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into On Hospital & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to obtain the largest share during the forecast years. This is due to a surge in surgical care prices. Additionally, a few insurers have planned to incentivize patients to undertake surgery at age-related macular degeneration (ASCs) instead of hospital outpatient departments. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Moreover, North American emerged as the leading region in the ophthalmic operating room microscope market in 2020. This is credited to the massive patient base who suffers from ophthalmic diseases in the U.S. In addition, well set-up healthcare infrastructure and rise in ophthalmic surgeries have fuelled the demand for ophthalmic operating room microscopes in the region.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems), Topcon Corporation, Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), Seiler Instrument, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Inami & Co., Ltd., and Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market by Indication3.1 Global Trabeculactomy Market by Region3.2 Global Cataract Surgery Market by Region3.3 Global Lasik Market by Region3.4 Global Keratoplasty Surgery Market by Region3.5 Global Other Indications Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market by Product4.1 Global On Casters Market by Region4.2 Global Table Top Market by Region4.3 Global Ceiling Mounted Market by Region4.4 Global Wall Mount Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market by End User5.1 Global Hospital & Clinics Market by Region5.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market by Region Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Johnson and Johnson7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.5.1 Geographical Expansions:7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.2 Carl Zeiss AG7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.3 Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.7.3.1 Company Overview7.4 Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems)7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Analysis7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.4.4 Research & Development Expense7.5 Topcon Corporation7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.6 Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)7.6.1 Company overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses7.7 Seiler Instrument, Inc.7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 Alcon, Inc.7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Analysis7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.8.4 Research & Development Expense7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.9 Inami & Co., Ltd.7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG7.10.1 Company Overview

