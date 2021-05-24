Insights On The Oncology/Cancer Drugs Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class Type and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class Type and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology drugs market was valued at $128,352 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $222,380 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body. Cancer develops when the body's normal control mechanism stops working. Old cells do not die and instead grow out of control, forming new, abnormal cells. The treatment of cancer in patients requires the use of different drugs like hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option to treat various cancer types. Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors driving the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness, early screening of the cancer and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and higher number of potential drugs in pipeline are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The global oncology/cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class type, indication, and region. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and other cancers. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oncology/cancer drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by components helps to understand the various types of instruments used across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning, and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.3. Top player positioning, 20193.4. Porter's five forces analysis3.5. Clinical trials3.6. Market dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe3.6.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population3.6.1.3. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare3.6.2. Restraints3.6.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the use cancer drugs3.6.3. Opportunities3.6.3.1. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies3.6.3.2. Increase in number of pipeline drugs3.6.4. Impact analysis3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis on oncology/ cancer drugs market CHAPTER 4: ONCOLOGY/CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS TYPE CHAPTER 5: ONCOLOGY/ONCOLOGY/CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATIION

CHAPTER 6: ONCOLOGY/CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. ABBVIE INC.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Operating business segments7.1.4. Product portfolio7.1.5. Business performance7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.2. AMGEN INC.7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Company snapshot7.2.3. Operating business segments7.2.4. Product portfolio7.2.5. Business performance7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.3. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Operating business segments7.3.4. Product Portfolio7.3.5. Business performance7.4. ASTRAZENECA PLC.7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Operating business segments7.4.4. Product Portfolio7.4.5. Business performance7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.5. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Operating business segments7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.5.5. Business performance7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.6. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Operating business segments7.6.4. Product portfolio7.6.5. Business performance.7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.7. JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JANSSEN GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC,)7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Company snapshot7.7.3. Operating business segments7.7.4. Product portfolio7.7.5. Business performance7.8. MERCK & CO., INC.7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Product Portfolio7.8.5. Business performance7.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.9. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ)7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Product portfolio7.9.5. Business performance7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.10. PFIZER INC.7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Operating business segments7.10.4. Product portfolio7.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzh77w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-oncologycancer-drugs-global-market-to-2027---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301297901.html

SOURCE Research and Markets