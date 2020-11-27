Insights On The Oil Condition Monitoring Global Market To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil Condition Monitoring - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oil Condition Monitoring market accounted for $637.99 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1567.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Growing need for optimization of time, and growing demand for power generation are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as additional expenses incurred in retrofitting existing systems, and limited availability of skilled personnel are hampering the market growth.

In order to avoid the failures of the engine and the power train and to avoid the machinery that is costly, the testing of oil condition monitoring is done. With the help of the oil condition monitoring the maintenance of the engines, machines, and other systems is done in an effective way and it helps in reducing the downtime expense. Different types of tests are conducted for the oil condition monitoring. Some of the tests for the oil condition monitoring are oil condition monitoring tests, marine lubricants quality scanning, wear metals testing, OCM testing, ferrography testing, and others.

Based on the sampling type, the on-site segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as reduced servicing and maintenance costs, increased equipment productivity, minimize oil waste and disposal, and reduce downtime. The user can ensure the proper functioning of engines used in industries such as power generation, transportation, and marine.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of several major players in the industries such as automotive, oil & gas, power generation, and mining. The advancements in predictive maintenance technologies are encouraging end-users to adopt oil condition monitoring solutions across industries existing in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Oil Condition Monitoring Market include Avenisense S.A., Bureau Veritas, Castrol Limited, Chevron Corporation, Delta Services Industriels (DSi), GE, Intertek Group Plc, Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc., Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd, Poseidon Systems, LLC, Shell, SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH, Test Oil (Insight Services Inc.), TRIBOMAR GmbH and Unimarine.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Product5.1 Introduction 5.2 Compressors5.3 Engines 5.4 Gear Systems 5.5 Hydraulic Systems 5.6 Turbines 6 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Sampling6.1 Introduction 6.2 Off-Site6.3 On-Site 6.4 Fixed Continuous Monitoring Portable Kit (On-Board) 7 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Measurement7.1 Introduction 7.2 Density 7.3 Dielectric7.4 Fuel Dilution7.5 Pressure 7.6 Soot 7.7 Tan 7.8 Temperature7.9 Total Base Number (TBN) 7.10 Viscosity 7.11 Water Dilution7.12 Wear Particles 8 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Energy & Power8.3 Industrial8.4 Mining 8.5 Oil & Gas8.6 Transportation 8.6.1 Aerospace8.6.2 Automobile8.6.3 Heavy Vehicle8.6.4 Locomotive Engine8.6.5 Marine 9 Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction 9.2 North America 9.2.1 US 9.2.2 Canada 9.2.3 Mexico 9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany 9.3.2 UK 9.3.3 Italy 9.3.4 France 9.3.5 Spain 9.3.6 Rest of Europe 9.4 Asia Pacific 9.4.1 Japan 9.4.2 China 9.4.3 India 9.4.4 Australia 9.4.5 New Zealand 9.4.6 South Korea 9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 9.5 South America 9.5.1 Argentina 9.5.2 Brazil 9.5.3 Chile 9.5.4 Rest of South America9.6 Middle East & Africa 9.6.1 Saudi Arabia 9.6.2 UAE 9.6.3 Qatar 9.6.4 South Africa 9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 10.3 New Product Launch 10.4 Expansions 10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Avenisense S.A. 11.2 Bureau Veritas 11.3 Castrol Limited 11.4 Chevron Corporation 11.5 Delta Services Industriels (DSi)11.6 GE11.7 Intertek Group Plc 11.8 Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc. 11.9 Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd11.10 Poseidon Systems, LLC 11.11 Shell11.12 SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH11.13 Test Oil (Insight Services Inc.) 11.14 TRIBOMAR GmbH11.15 Unimarine For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ef55b

