Insights On The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Global Market To 2030 - Analysis And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Equipment Types and Their Applications, Component Types, Solution Types, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030"...

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Equipment Types and Their Applications, Component Types, Solution Types, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to create an annual revenue opportunity of $2.96 billion by 2030.

An off-highway vehicle (OHV) is defined by its ability to be driven on non-tarmac roads. The vehicle design for such applications revolves around high ground clearance, heavy-duty chassis structure, and high load-carrying capacity. This report considers only heavy equipment/vehicles used for industrial applications for estimations and forecast. Off-highway vehicles have a significant range of applications within the construction, agriculture, and mining, among other industries. Global mobility trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric propulsion have impacted several industrial sectors. These trends are supported by back-end support, with data analytics being one of the critical aspects of platform function. These business operations generate new opportunities for emerging data science domains, such as big data and machine learning.

Further, the process of such businesses requires a secure communication and data transfer channel, giving rise to telematics technology applications. Telematics is a standalone concept, which enables the integration of various services and technological features in a vehicle. The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of off-highway vehicle telematics.

Scope of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

The off-highway vehicle telematics market provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application type, equipment type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the off-highway vehicle telematics outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the off-highway vehicle telematics development process.

The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

The key market players in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market include Topcon, Trimble, Leica, MiX Telematics, CalAmp Corp., Intellicar Telematics, and Trackunit A/S, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

How does the supply chain function in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

Which application type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market during 2019-2030?

Which are the key application areas for which different equipment types may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2030?

Which are the key suppliers of different off-highway vehicle telematics solutions?

What are the business and corporate strategies of telematics providers involved in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of off-highway vehicle telematics, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2030?

What are the new application areas within an off-highway vehicle for related telematics solutions?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for off-highway vehicle telematics?

How is the market landscape for telematics manufacturers expected to be formed for off-highway vehicles?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Supply Chain Network/MAP1.1.2 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs1.1.2.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Safety and Security Requirement for Vehicles and On-Site Professionals1.2.1.2 Equipment Telematics for Maximizing Efficiencies and Profit1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns1.2.2.2 Absence of Policy Framework and Technology Infrastructure Requirement1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Developments1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Increasing Proliferation of Autonomous Technology1.2.5.2 Fleet Enhancements Utilizing Vehicle Data1.2.6 Top Innovations1.3 Telematics Technology in Vehicles1.3.1 Connected Vehicles1.3.1.1 Relation Between Telematics and Connected Vehicle Technology1.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles

2 Application2.1 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Applications and Specifications2.1.1 Construction2.1.2 Agriculture2.1.3 Mining2.1.4 Forestry2.1.5 Others2.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Application), Value and Volume Data2.2.1.1 Construction2.2.1.2 Agriculture2.2.1.3 Mining2.2.1.4 Forestry2.2.1.5 Others2.2.2 Demand Analysis (by Connectivity Type), Value Data2.2.2.1 3G2.2.2.2 4G2.2.2.3 5G2.2.3 Demand Analysis (by Equipment Type), Value Data2.2.3.1 Excavators2.2.3.2 Loaders2.2.3.3 Motor Graders2.2.3.4 Dozers2.2.3.5 Tractors2.2.3.6 Cranes2.2.3.7 Others

3 Products3.1 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Products and Specifications3.1.1 Hardware3.1.2 Software Platform3.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Component Type), Value Data3.2.1.1 Hardware3.2.1.2 Software Platform3.2.2 Demand Analysis (by Solution Type), Value and Volume Data3.2.2.1 Vehicle Management3.2.2.2 Operator Management3.2.2.3 Vehicle Safety3.2.2.4 Navigation, ELD Compliance, and Customizable Services3.2.3 Demand Analysis (by Fitment Type), Value Data3.2.3.1 Factory Fitted3.2.3.2 Retrofitted / Aftermarket Kits3.2.4 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix3.2.4.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region3.2.4.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Solution Type3.2.5 Global Pricing Analysis

4 Region4.1 North America4.2 Europe4.3 U.K.4.4 China4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan4.6 Rest-of-the-World 5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.1.1 Global Competitive Benchmarking5.1.2 Market Share Analysis5.2 Company Profiles5.2.1 Harman International Industries Inc5.2.1.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.1.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.1.2 Business Strategies5.2.1.2.1 Market Developments5.2.1.3 Competitive Position5.2.2 Verizon Communication Inc.5.2.2.1 Company Overview5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.2.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.2.1.2.1 Patent Analysis5.2.2.2 Business Strategies5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments5.2.2.3 Competitive Position5.2.3 Leica Geosystems5.2.3.1 Company Overview5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.3.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.3.1.2.1 Patent Analysis5.2.3.2 Business Strategies5.2.3.2.1 Product Developments5.2.3.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.3.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.3.4 Competitive Position5.2.4 CalAmp Corp.5.2.4.1 Company Overview5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.4.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.4.1.2.1 Patent Analysis5.2.4.2 Business Strategies5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments5.2.4.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.4.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions5.2.4.3.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.4.4 Competitive Position5.2.5 Intellicar Telematics5.2.5.1 Company Overview5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.5.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.5.2 Competitive Position5.2.6 MiX Telematics5.2.6.1 Company Overview5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.6.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.6.1.2.1 Patent Analysis5.2.6.2 Business Strategies5.2.6.2.1 Product Developments5.2.6.2.2 Market Developments5.2.6.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.6.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.6.4 Competitive Position5.2.7 ORBCOMM Inc5.2.7.1 Company Overview5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.7.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.7.2 Business Strategies5.2.7.2.1 Product Developments5.2.7.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.7.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.7.4 Competitive Position5.2.8 Omnitracs, LLC5.2.8.1 Company Overview5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.8.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.8.1.2.1 Patent Analysis5.2.8.2 Corporate Strategies5.2.8.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.8.3 Competitive Position5.2.9 Deere & Company5.2.9.1 Company Overview5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.9.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.9.2 Business Strategies5.2.9.2.1 Product Developments5.2.9.3 Competitive Position 5.2.10 Topcon Corporation5.2.10.1 Company Overview5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.10.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.10.2 Corporate Strategies5.2.10.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.10.3 Competitive Position 5.2.11 Trackunit A/S5.2.11.1 Company Overview5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.11.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.11.2 Corporate Strategies5.2.11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions5.2.11.2.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.11.3 Competitive Position 5.2.12 Komatsu Ltd.5.2.12.1 Company Overview5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.12.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.12.2 Business Strategies5.2.12.2.1 Product Developments5.2.12.3 Competitive Position 5.2.13 Caterpillar Inc.5.2.13.1 Company Overview5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.13.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.13.2 Business Strategies5.2.13.2.1 Product Developments5.2.13.3 Competitive Position 5.2.14 Stoneridge Inc.5.2.14.1 Company Overview5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.14.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.14.2 Business Strategies5.2.14.2.1 Market Developments5.2.14.3 Competitive Position 5.2.15 Teletrac Navman5.2.15.1 Company Overview5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio5.2.15.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis5.2.15.2 Business Strategies5.2.15.2.1 Product Developments5.2.15.3 Corporate Strategies5.2.15.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances5.2.15.4 Competitive Position 5.2.16 Other Key Companies

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3jwh4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-off-highway-vehicle-telematics-global-market-to-2030---analysis-and-forecast-301185959.html

SOURCE Research and Markets