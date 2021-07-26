Insights On The Network Probe Global Market To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Probe Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Probe Market size is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Network Probe is considered as an ideal network monitor and protocol analyzer to keep track of network traffic in real-time and will assist the company to identify the best sources of any network slow-downs in a fraction of seconds. Network probe will help the company to understand which protocols are being utilized on your network, which hosts are sending and receiving data, the location of the traffic, and when all this occurs.As companies are switching towards the cloud and adopting the latest technologies, the method with which they develop and establish network frameworks should also evolve. The potential of the networks in business processes and business efficiencies is growing with each day, and with the optimistic correlation, the requirements of dynamic businesses are expanding the size and complexity of networks. As the complications of the business networks are increasing, network operation teams are compelled to install various tools to get visibility and control in order to do the management of their networks. Network probe provides integrated methods for managing complicated networks.There is a swift growth in device interconnectivity and virtualization technology because of the increasing adoption of the improved technologies in the market. It further results in the growing number of cyber-attack cases and security issues leads to the requirement for a suitable mechanism for network performance and security testing.Thus, several companies have begun to deploy network probes to offer in-depth network visibility into the network infrastructure. It is because network probe solutions deliver security to wired & wireless networking, and complete network security, which helps in decreasing the threats or cases of cyber-attacks. This further augments the growth of the network probe market during the forecast period. COVID-19 ImpactDue to the global pandemic of COVID-19, numerous nations have imposed stringent lockdown, shutdowns, and movement restrictions with an aim to curb the transmission of this deadly virus. The onsite installation of network probe tools is majorly hampered due to the shutdowns of borders, strict lockdown norms, and disruptions in supply chains. Business efficiency and employee productivity have also been negatively affected by the global pandemic. The demand and traffic of the internet have increased substantially due to the high adoption of work-from-home culture by many individuals because of the lockdown norms in various nations. Owing to this, there is a surge in the requirements for network probe solutions to manage the increasing network traffic and the growing number of network attacks. Therefore, the market is expected to witness bright prospects post the pandemic. Component OutlookBased on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solution component of the network probe market is expected to showcase a major CAGR during the forecast period. Network probe is capable of delivering total, real-time visibility into companies' network traffic that includes encrypted and evasive traffic. With the help of network probe, the administrators become empowered to manage network and application problems by accurately identifying the reasons for slowdowns, downtime, and bottlenecks. Deployment Type OutlookBased on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. On the basis of the deployment model, the On-premises segment is expected to emerge as a leading segment in the market during the forecast period. In the on-premises deployment model, the metadata is recorded by sensors installed in remotely located units throughout the network. All aspects like setup, configuration, maintenance, and installation of solutions are managed on a local basis on the premises of end-users. This kind of deployment solution provided offline data analytics and package filtering and offers superior control over systems and data. Enterprise Size OutlookBased on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to showcase a promising growth rate throughout the forecast period. These companies face many challenges due to a lower budget for network infrastructure, in spite of developments in technologies. Though, with the high accessibility of low-cost cloud services, SMEs have switched towards digital transformation so as to take advantage of the latest technologies like cloud, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Software-Defined Networking (SDN). End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into Service Providers, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Others. With the growing developments in network monitoring devices, network probe solution vendors have begun to provide end-to-end network prove solutions, combined with network security features, to harness the ability of the flow-based technology, and track & analyse network traffic. Using network probes, SMEs can protect themselves from digital intruders. Moreover, network probe is highly beneficial for SMEs as it assists in network monitoring, and real-time network visibility and analysis to enhance network performance, and offer network security and privacy. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia pacific network probe market is expected to witness robust strong during the forecast years. The Asia Pacific is considered to be one of the fastest emerging regions in the world. With the increasing number of latest technologies, there is a gradual development in the amount of data traffic within a company's networks. Due to this, the number of cyber-attacks like a virus, malware, and DoS on enterprise networks has significantly increased, resulting in the high demand for network probe solutions among organizations in the region, particularly in the fastest-growing countries like Japan, China, and India.The major strategies followed by the market participants are partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Probe Market. Companies such as Catchpoint Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., AppNeta, NEC Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SolarWinds Corporation, NetScout Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, AppNeta, and Catchpoint Systems, Inc.

Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Oct - 2021, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Network Probe Market by Component4.1 Global Network Probe Solution Market by Region4.2 Global Network Probe Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Network Probe Market by Deployment Type5.1 Global On-premise Network Probe Market by Region5.2 Global Cloud Network Probe Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Network Probe Market by Enterprise Size6.1 Global Large Enterprises Network Probe Market by Region6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Network Probe Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Network Probe Market by End User7.1 Global Service Providers Network Probe Market by Region7.2 Global Government & Defense Network Probe Market by Region7.3 Global IT & Telecom Network Probe Market by Region7.4 Global BFSI Network Probe Market by Region7.5 Global Others Network Probe Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Network Probe Market by Region Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 SolarWinds Corporation9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research and Development Expenses9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 NetScout Systems, Inc.9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research and Development Expenses9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3 Broadcom, Inc.9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expense9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.3.6 SWOT Analysis9.4 IBM Corporation9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Nokia Corporation9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.6.6 SWOT Analysis9.7 NEC Corporation9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Segmental Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 Micro Focus International PLC9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Regional Analysis9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:9.8.6 SWOT Analysis9.9 AppNeta9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.10. Catchpoint Systems, Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.10.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

