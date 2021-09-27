Insights On The Multi-Tenant Data Center Global Market To 2026 - By Solution Type, Application, Organization Size, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multi-tenant data center market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Multi-tenant, or colocation, data centers (MTDCs) refer to a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth and other data center resources simultaneously with multiple customers. These data centers are operated by a third party and are commonly available in two formats: retail colocation and wholesale colocation. They enable the organizations to set up their servers, storage and networking equipment and offer various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness through a shared environment, elaborate integrations of the cloud with other applications and minimal maintenance requirements. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, defense, manufacturing and retail.Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth. MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities. Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global multi-tenant data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., CentriLogic Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Global Switch Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM, Internap Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) and Rackspace Technology Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

