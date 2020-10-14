Insights On The Motorcycle Shift Rearset Global Market To 2027 - Featuring ITR Motorsport, R&G And Rizoma Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Shift Rearset - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Motorcycle Shift Rearset Market to Reach 1.5 Million Units by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorcycle Shift Rearset estimated at 727.8 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.5 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Aftermarket, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach 959 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OEMs segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Motorcycle Shift Rearset market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Motorcycle Shift Rearset market in the U.S. is estimated at 210 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 271.3 Thousand Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 271.3 Thousand Units by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Gilles Tooling GmbH

ITR Motorsport

R&G

Rizoma srl

SATO Racing Inc.

Vortex Racing

Woodcraft Technologies Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorcycle Shift Rearset Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

