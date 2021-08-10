Insights On The Molecular Quality Controls Global Market To 2028 - By Product, Analyte Type, Application, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Quality Controls Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Analyte Type, Application, and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 372.64 million in 2028 from US$ 184.62 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.

According to the WHo suggestions, 30-50% of deaths caused due to cancer can be prevented by adequate treatment in early stages. In this scenario, personalized medicine offers the most promising approach to tackle diseases that have not been well-known for responding effectively to the existing treatments or cures. As per the personalized medicine report published in the PMC (Personalized Medicine Coalition), personalized medicines accounted for only 5% of the new FDA-approved molecular entities in 2005, whereas they accounted for more than 27% of the same in 2016. Additionally, 42% of all compounds and 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to be personalized medicines. Also, as per the PMC, biopharmaceutical companies have almost doubled their R&D investments in personalized drugs in the past five years, and they are expected to increase by 33% in the next five years. The same report also mentioned that biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% increase in the number of personalized medicines in development in the coming five years.

Further, in September 2018, Congenica-a diagnostic decision support platform provider-agreed with Digital China Health Technologies Cooperation Limited (DCHealth) to introduce a genomic medicine in the Chinese market. The increasing adoption of personalized medicines, based on patient's genetic information, for disease treatments is expected to favor the growth of the molecular quality controls market in the coming years.

Geographically, the molecular quality controls market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). North America held the largest market share in 2020. The growth in North America is characterized by increasing incidence of cancer, established key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes. Additionally, increasing incidence of COVID-19 support the growth of the market during forecast period. In April 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched AcroMetrix Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) RNA Control to monitor and validate COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. Thus, rising numbers of product launches support the growth of the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc; F. Hoffmann la-Roche Ltd; Abbott; Quidel Corporation; Qnostics; Maine Molecular Controls Inc; Zeptometrix Corporation; Microbiologics and Seracare Life Sciences are among the leading companies operating in the molecular quality controls market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Molecular Quality Controls Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.1 Expert Opinions 5. Molecular Quality Controls Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Funds for Genomics5.1.2 Declining Cost of Sequencing Procedures5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Diseases5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Burgeoning Demand for Personalized Medicines5.5 Impact analysis 6. Molecular Quality Controls Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Molecular Quality Controls Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Molecular Quality Controls Market Revenue Share, by Product 2020 and 2028)7.3 Independent Controls7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Independent Controls: Molecular Quality Controls Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Instrument Specific Controls7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Instrument Specific Controls: Molecular Quality Controls Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.3 PCR7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2 PCR: Molecular Quality Controls Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.4 DNA Sequencing and NGS7.4.4.1 Overview7.4.4.2 DNA Sequencing and NGS: Molecular Quality Controls Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Molecular Quality Controls Market - By Analyte Type8.1 Overview8.2 Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Analyte Type, 2020 and 2028 (%)8.3 Single Analyte Controls8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Single Analyte Controls: Molecular Quality Controls Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Multi-Analyte Controls8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Multi-Analyte Controls: Molecular Quality Controls Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Molecular Quality Control Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Molecular Quality Control Market Revenue Share, by Application (2020 and 2028)9.3 Infectious Diseases9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Infectious Diseases: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Oncology9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Oncology: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Genetic Testing9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Genetic Testing: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Other Applications9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Other Applications: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Molecular Quality Control Market Analysis - By End User10.1 Overview10.2 Molecular Quality Control Market Share, by End User, 2020 and 2028, (%)10.3 Clinical laboratory10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Clinical Laboratory: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.4 Hospitals10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Hospitals: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.5 Academic and Research Institutes10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Academic and Research Institutes: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.6 IVD Manufacturers and Contract Research Organizations10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 IVD Manufacturers & Contract Research Organizations: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.7 Others10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Others: Molecular Quality Control Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 11. Molecular Quality Controls Market - Geographical Analysis 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Molecular Quality Controls Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Abbott14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Quidel Corporation14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Qnostics14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Zeptometrix Corporation14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Microbiologics14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Seracare Life Sciences14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix

