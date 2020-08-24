Insights On The Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected to decline from $54.68 billion in 2019 to $49.96 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.63%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $73.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.53%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market section of the report gives context. It compares the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market with other segments of the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction indicators comparison.

The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market consists of sales of modular and prefabricated buildings and related services for non-residential use. In April 2019, Oldcastle Architectural Products (APG), North America's leading manufacturer and supplier of concrete masonry, dry mix and hardscape products acquired Allied Concrete Products. This acquisition enhanced hardscape and masonry offerings and service for customers from DC to the Carolinas. Allied Concrete Products is a family-owned manufacturer of high-quality masonry units and a supplier of masonry supplies throughout Central Virginia and Tidewater.The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market covered in this report is segmented by type into standard metal, agricultural metal, modular nonmetal, panelized precast nonmetal and by application into institutional, industrial, commercial, agricultural.The construction industry is considered to be slow and conservative in adopting innovative and new technologies. The construction sector comprises numerous small suppliers and the R&D budget is also limited in comparison to other sectors. In developing or underdeveloped countries of the Asia Pacific region as well as in Africa and South America, people are less aware of this construction method, the advantages it offers and the recyclability of modular buildings. Therefore, it is important to educate consumers regarding the positive effects of modular construction on the environment and the way it can contribute to a healthy lifestyle. The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization. According to the United Nations, in 2018, 55% of the world's population lived in the urban area, a proportion that is expected to be 68% by 2050. As per World Urbanization Prospects by the United Nations, the largest urban growth will take place in India, China, and Nigeria. The rapid growth and development of urban housing demand more precise planning timelines and reduced prices. Due to this, construction firms are adopting cost-effective, proven technologies of precast to ensure the highest standards and uniform quality, which can be met by prefabricated technology.Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is one of the promising technologies in the timber construction segment of the wood industry. The demand for CLT is increasing in non-residential building construction such as schools, restaurants, stores, and warehouses which is used as an alternative to steel and concrete because wood is evolving as a low-cost alternative. In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to print entire buildings. 3D printing construction is majorly used for building complex components for private, commercial and industrial construction. It provides advantages such as low labor costs, faster construction, and higher accuracy. The DFAB HOUSE is the world's first inhabited house which was both digitally planned and built. 